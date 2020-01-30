Billie Eilish will perform at the Academy Awards in Hollywood

Singing sensation Billie Eilish will be performing at the 92nd Academy Awards.

The 18-year-old rising star comes into the show with the momentum of having her debut studio album hit number one on the Billboard 200 chart, six Billboard Hot 100 Top 40 singles, as well as her huge night at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Unlike previously announced Oscar performers – Elton John, Chrissy Metz, Idina Menzel, Randy Newman, Cynthia Erivo – Eilish is not up for Original Song award.

But just this past weekend she made history at the Grammys when she became the youngest artist to win all four major categories: Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Best New Artist.

She also took home a fifth trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Eilish’s brother and collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, also took home Grammys for Producer Of The year, Non Classical and Best Engineered Album, Non Classical.

Although Eilish is not up for an Academy Award this time around, don’t be surprised to see her be nominated this time next year.

Turns out the California native has been tapped to perform the theme song for upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, which is the 25th movie in the famed franchise.

Two Bond theme songs have won Oscars in the past: Adele’s Skyfall for the 2013 film of the same name and Sam Smith’s Writing’s On The Wall in 2015 for Spectre.

The Academy Awards will also feature a performance by Questlove, as well as a guest-conducted segment by Eimear Noone, who will be the first woman to lead the 42-piece orchestra during the Oscars telecast.

The 92 Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on ABC on February 9, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.