Billy Joe Saunders fight with Canelo Alvarez ‘never finalised’ before coronavirus cancellation

Canelo Alvarez was expected to challenge Britain’s Billy Joe Saunders for the WBO super-middleweight championship but it seems that the fight was never fully agreed

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez had never actually signed a contract to fight Billy Joe Saunders, according to the president of his promoters Golden Boy.

Canelo was expected to challenge Britain’s Saunders for the WBO super-middleweight championship on May 2 in Las Vegas, on Cinco de Mayo, until the coronavirus pandemic struck.

But Sanuders may miss out on the bout because Canelo could still opt for a different opponent in his next fight, according to Golden Boy president Eric Gomez.

“We never finalised. [Saunders] was being considered but there are other considerations that we have. There is no signed contract,” he told Sky Sports.

“It’s up in the air. We were very close to finalising details for this fight when [the coronavirus] hit.

“Once we have a clearer picture, we will revisit everything.

“He will be one of the names considered. He is a talented fighter with a great record and he is a champion.”

Callum Smith, the undefeated WBA super-middleweight champion, was also in the running for the lucrative opportunity to face Canelo but had seemingly missed out to Saunders.

The Mexican has beaten five Brits already – Matthew Hatton, Ryan Rhodes, Amir Khan, Liam Smith and Rocky Fielding.

But Gomez claimed that it was a possibility that Alvarez may still opt to face someone else instead of Saunders.

“We won’t know until we are ready to start business again,” he added.

“It has a lot to do with where the fight will take place and whether we can have fans. We will get down to the nitty gritty when restrictions are lifted.”

Ever controversial, Saunders has sailed too close to the wind more than once during the coronavirus lockdown.

Saunders has had his licence suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control for a video posted to social media, in which he appeared to condone domestic violence.

The WBO champ filmed himself working out on a punch bag in a barn, advising men on how to hit their female partners if tempers flared during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in a fierce backlash on social media.