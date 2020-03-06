Billy Porter confirms that his version of Fairy Godmother will be ‘genderless’ in new Cinderella

Billy Porter continues to turn heads with his iconic style that blurs gender lines.

And the Pose star is preparing to bring that quality to the big screen with his next role.

He recently revealed that his version of the Fairy Godmother in next year’s live-action Cinderella will be ‘genderless.’

The 50-year-old told CBS: ‘It hit me when I was on set last week how profound it is that I am playing the fairy godmother, they call it the Fab G.

‘Magic has no gender. We are presenting this character as genderless, at least that’s how I’m playing it. And it’s really powerful.’

But Porter doesn’t appear to be scared of the potential conservative backlash such a groundbreaking role could attract.

He added: ‘This is a classic, this is a classic fairytale for a new generation. I think that the new generation is really ready. The kids are ready. It’s the grownups that are slowing stuff down.’

The Tony winner recently faced the wrath of anti-LGBTQ group One Million Moms over his appearance on Sesame Street.

For the appearance, he sported the same black velvet tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano he wore to last year’s Academy Awards.

Behind-the-scenes photos of Porter wearing the dress for Sesame Street sparked a petition urging HBO and PBS to cancel the episode.

He recently responded on Instagram: ‘I know people are all up in arms about me wearing the gorgeous custom @csiriano tuxedo dress that I wore at @theacademy awards in 2019 for the upcoming season.

‘If you follow me, however, you know the impact it had. The emails, DMs, and messages of good will I received that day (and continue to receive) from parents and their children who have been bullied all over the world and desperately need to see someone like me, being their authentic selves on mainstream media, is far more important than anything #onemillionmoms could ever say.’

He concluded: ‘Friendship, kindness and inclusivity shall triumph. And often, it simply starts by saying hi.’

Since last year’s pioneering Oscars look, Porter has become known for his daring red carpet looks that consistently reject gender rules.

It was announced in October that he was cast as the Fairy Godmother, joining Camila Cabello as Cinderella and Idina Menzel as the Evil Stepmother in the live-action adaptation, which premieres February 2021.