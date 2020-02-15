Blac Chyna reveals how she managed to score an invite to the Oscars

Blac Chyna left fans perplexed after she made a surprise appearance on the Academy Awards red carpet on Sunday.

The 31-year-old took to her Instagram account to clear up the confusion in a video posted later that evening.

The clip, filmed ahead of her award show appearance, saw her confirm she was invited as a plus one to sound engineer, Christopher Trujillo.

‘Headed to the Oscar with my Award winning engineer @titojustmusic,’ she captioned.

Chyna as seen wearing a cozy hoodie while her hair and makeup was all ready to go.

The video had Chris Brown’s, Beautiful People, playing in the background while she sat next to Christopher on en route to the Oscars.

Chris is a record engineer and producer who’s worked with the likes of Ariana Grande (2016), Mariah Carey (2015) and Fifth Harmony (2015).

However, it’s unsure where his 2020 invite came from as his last credited work was as the producer of Str8 Kash’s track, Like The Devil, in 2017.

Chyna, who also managed to score an invite to the 2020 Grammys, topped the worst-dressed list at the Oscars for her very revealing gown and unique makeup.

The mom-of-two opted for a black gown that featured a very low slit down to her waist as well as a high slit up to her upper thighs.

Chyna’s makeup featured an overly sculpted complexion, defined brows, incredibly long lash extensions all complete with an extra overlined plump pout.

The reality star is best known for tumultuous romance with Rob Kardashian between 2016 – 2017.

Together they share daughter Dream, three.