Blake Lively’s performance in The Rhythm Section earns praise

Critics are panning Blake Lively’s latest film, The Rhythm Section.

The revenge thriller, which is set for release January 31, only has a lowly 44% rating on critical aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

‘Different wig, same result. Blake Lively in another bland thriller,’ wrote Dustin Chase for Texas Art & Film.

Meanwhile William Bibbiani of The Wrap wrote that The Rhythm Section ‘takes well-worn genre material and removes all the substance and ingenuity, leaving behind only an undeveloped plot, a blank main character, and a sense of gravitas that is entirely unearned.’

‘Sticking a gun in the backside of an Islamic radical terrorist and sneering, “Where’s the detonator?!” in a British accent just does not play to Blake Lively’s skillset,’ quipped Mara Reinstein at UsWeekly.

However, most reviewers singled out the wife of Ryan Reynolds as a rare bright point in the movie.

‘A strong lead performance can’t save The Rhythm Section from molasses slow pacing,’ said Julian Roman at MovieWeb.

His sentiments were echoed by Kevin Harley at The List, who said, ‘Blake Lively has been a suitably enlivening presence across a spread of genres. But even she can’t do much to drag director Reed Morano’s sluggish spy vehicle out of its doldrums.’

And one reviewer even took the time to poke fun at the multiple wigs worn throughout the film by the mother-of-three.

‘[Lively] wears so many headpieces that the proceedings begin to resemble a Carol Burnett Show sketch,’ wrote Frank Scheck at The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Lively has been hot on the trail promoting her newest action flick.

The Green Lantern actress puts on her best British accent and several fun disguises for the high-octane action film.

She stars as Stephanie, a woman who sets out for revenge after discovering that the plane crash that killed her family wasn’t an accident.

Lively welcomed her third baby with Ryan last year; the duo already share two daughters five-year-old James and Inez, three.