Bloomberg unveils $10 million Super Bowl ad spot will focus on gun violence and WON’T attack Trump

Michael Bloomberg is using his $10 million Super Bowl ad to highlight the work he has done to combat gun violence and enact stricter gun control laws.

The ad will air Sunday as counter-programming to President Donald Trump’s ad spot and his pre-game interview with Sean Hannity on FOX.

The combatting ads will both air for 60 seconds, but instead of Bloomberg unveiling an attack ad, like has been reported, the spot will feature a mother who lost her son to gun violence.

The focus underscores the former Republican New York City mayor’s efforts to contrast himself with Trump.

Bloomberg’s campaign is highly unconventional and ad-driven – and he has spent far more than any other candidate on increasing his national exposure as a latecomer to the Democratic primary race.

The ads will broadcast just one day before Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses – though neither candidate is really competing.

Trump has an ironclad hold on the Republican nomination and Bloomberg is skipping the four early voting states – Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina – to focus instead on ‘Super Tuesday’ contests on March 3.

Bloomberg’s ad, which will air following the halftime show, features the story of Calandrian Simpson Kemp, a grieving Texas mother whose 20-year-old son was fatally shot in 2013.

George Kemp Jr. was a college football player who dreamed of one day playing in the NFL.

‘Lives are being lost every day. It is a national crisis,’ Kemp says in the ad, which also highlights Bloomberg’s record on the issue.

‘When I heard Mike was stepping into the ring, I thought, ‘Now we have a dog in the fight,” she says. ‘Mike’s fighting for every child. Because you have a right to live. No one has a right to take your hopes and dreams.’

Bloomberg is a longtime backer of what he calls ‘common sense’ gun legislation and has spent hundreds of millions of dollars since his time as New York City mayor to combat gun violence, including founding Mayors Against Illegal Guns, which eventually merged with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

In 2013, he founded Everytown for Gun Safety, which has worked to pass gun control legislation, and in 2018, he spent $110 million to elect candidates who support gun safety in the midterm elections.

Simpson Kemp told The Associated Press that she first met Bloomberg in 2015 and was drawn to him because he was proposing solutions.

‘When you have lost a child – when you have actually opened the earth and put your child in a hole and closed it up – you don’t have time to wait and play,’ she said Wednesday. ‘This is urgent. And I knew Mike Bloomberg had a plan and had a plan that we can get behind.’

She will be attending the game Sunday on a ticket Bloomberg gave her. ‘When I walk into that stadium and sit in that seat,’ she said, she’ll be able to ‘tell my son that he made it. Indirectly, he has made it.’

Trump’s campaign, meanwhile, intends to preview its own Super Bowl ad to supporters by text message later this week. Last year, his campaign aired a swaggering ad during the final game of the World Series that labeled Trump ‘no Mr. Nice Guy’ and highlighted the raid in Syria that killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

While an ad featuring a tearful mother might seem out of place alongside spots advertising beer and sedans, Bloomberg campaign spokeswoman Julie Wood said the game is a rare occasion when so many Americans come together to watch something ‘and actually watch the ads and talk about the ads.’

‘It’s not about selling corn chips and beer. It is a serious ad about an issue that I think the country does care about and should care about,’ Bloomberg said in an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ this week.

Bloomberg’s decision to buy the Super Bowl time is just the latest in his tit-for-tat with Trump, whose campaign had been in talks with Fox, the network broadcasting the game, for months about an ad.

The candidates, who have been trading barbs since Bloomberg’s late decision to enter the race, both have near-limitless money to spend. Trump´s campaign has set fundraising records, with $46 million raised in the last quarter of 2019 alone. And Bloomberg, a billionaire who is self-funding his race, had already spent over $225 million on television and digital advertisements as of mid-January, according to the tracking firm Advertising Analytics.

During his late-night interview, Fallon remarked that Bloomberg seemed to be getting under Trump’s skin with his nonstop television presence.

‘Well, I sure hope so,’ Bloomberg responded. ‘I’m trying.’

Bloomberg is one of the 12 candidates still remaining in the thinning Democratic primary field – which featured a total of 28 candidates.

The billionaire only entered the race in late November, close to a year after some of his competitors, like Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg both announced in January 2019.

Despite his late entry, Bloomberg’s massive fundraising budget from his personal funds and his name recognition has propelled him into the lead of some candidates who have been campaigning all last year.

As of mid-January, Bloomberg spent $177.2 million on ad campaigns – millions more than anyone else in the Democratic field.

He also hasn’t focused any of that ad spending in the first primary and caucus states, and instead has thrown money to the Super Tuesday elections and beyond.