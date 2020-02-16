Bluicing is the new juicing! Clever new gadget lets you juice and blend in one

Fresh juices and smoothies are a great way of upping your recommended five-a-day intake – and using up fruit and vegetables that are on the cusp of becoming over-ripe.

Last year a study by the University of Leeds found adding 10 additional portions of fruit and vegetables to your daily diet has the same effect on our emotional wellbeing as going from unemployment into a job.

If you often find yourself torn between blending up a chunky smoothie or producing a smooth, pulp-free juice, there’s a new worldwide wellness trend which offers the best of both worlds.

Bluicing is a process whereby juice freshly made in a juicer is added directly to a blended mix where it becomes the binder for the ingredients – all you need is a bluicer machine.

The trendy gadget is essentially a blender and a juicer in one, saving you sacred space in your kitchen cupboards.

The two-in-one machine also helps to reduce the inevitable mess on your worktops when you start trying to pour liquid from one jug into another, as there’s a juice chute to transfer the liquid.

You simply use the juice function, then send your juice straight into the blending jug, then add any extra ingredients and blend away.

The addition of fresh juice to a blend injects a more potent flavour, taste and additional nutrients, compared to adding water, milk or bottled juice.

And while a traditional juicer removes all the pulp from fruit and veg, using it as the base for a chunky smoothie means you don’t lose out on the fibrous benefits.

It’s perfect for people on a health kick as well as those wanting to enjoy a juice-based cocktail.

British retailer Lakeland is selling the Sage Bluicer Pro which features 10 speed controls, meaning it’s powerful enough to create nut butters, nut and soy milk, fresh cocktails, creamy dips, soups and rich sauces.

It also has Cold Spin Technology, which enables the machine to do its thing without increasing the temperature of the juice by more than 1°C, helping to preserve vitamins and minerals and lessen the need for ice.

The 1.5 litre blending jug has a specially shaped Kinetix Blade & Bowl system that combines the functionality of a powerful blender with some food processing tasks.

It’s even strong enough to pulse and crush ice, turning it into snow for a creamy smoothie or slushie.

Carly Bullock, Lakeland’s electrical buyer said: ‘Up until now consumers have had to choose between a juicer, a blender, or buy both.

‘With the Bluicer Pro our customers can juice and blend more conveniently with one machine that delivers uncompromised performance, with seamless juice and blending components that work separately or can be combined to maximise freshness and flavour.’

Lakeland’s Sage The 3X Bluicer Pro Blender and Juicer retails at £369.95.

One reviewer on the Lakeland website, written by a My Lakeland club member, called it ‘simply awesome’, though warned it will take up the same amount of space as having two machines due to needing to store the various parts.

They added: ‘It’s a solid machine (usual Sage quality), it’s easy to swap between blender, juicer and bluicer, everything cleans easily in the dishwasher.

‘The important bits are, it’s easy to use, simple LCD panel and controls, blending is quick and powerful using the pre-programmed options. Juicing is also very quick.

‘The quality of drinks is superb, when juicing there is quite a bit of air but if left to cool in the fridge after making this goes away.’

Another called it ‘simply brilliant’, writing: ‘Pleasantly surprised as it is so compact and robust, easy to clean and put together. Makes juices in seconds and has the ability to put juice straight into a glass which is helpful when making small amounts.

‘Easy to use and regulate the settings at a touch of a speed control. The different blending settings are easy to use making smoothies at touch of a button and large jug capacity is a benefit when making large and small amounts all easy to clean.’