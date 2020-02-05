Bodies of missing couple in their 20s who disappeared while hiking in California are found

A California couple who were reported missing last week after failing to return from a hike were found dead near a trail in the San Bernardino National Forest on Monday.

Ria Williams, 27, and her boyfriend, Paul Stockwell, 29, were discovered at around 1.30pm off Cougar Crest Trail in the Fawnskin area near Big Bear Lake, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Their bodies were found about a half-mile into forest, authorities said.

Williams, of Santa Ana and Stockwell, of Big Bear, were last seen in Big Bear on January 29.

On Friday, Williams did not show up to work, prompting a co-worker to file a missing person report.

Stockwell had also been reported missing by his father, a Big Bear store owner also named Paul Stockwell.

‘Neither of the missing person reports indicated any suspicious circumstances or reason to suspect foul play,’ the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Williams’ car was found in the parking area near the trail shortly before 2.30am on Monday, leading to a search of the area with a K-9 dog, according to the sheriff’s department.

The agency’s press release announcing the recovery of the missing couple’s bodies included a cryptic reference to ‘the circumstances’ of the case, which required ‘Specialized Detectives from the Homicide Detail’ to take charge o the death investigation.

The sheriff’s department offered no further details.

Autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of death for Williams and Stockwell.

According to the description of a GoFundMe campaign launched by a friend, Paul Stockwell ran a candle shop in Big Bear Village with his father, Paul Sr, who is currently waging a battle against blood cancer and is no longer able to work.

‘At this time he not only grieves the loss of his son, but his business partner and best friend,’ the site read.

The organizer of the fundraiser described the younger Stockwell as ‘one of the most incredible, generous and full of life members of Big Bears community’ who, along with his father, was known for his spontaneous acts of kindness.