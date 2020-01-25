Boeing 737 MAX could be flying again within months as FAA ‘plans to approve return by mid-2020’

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes could be flying again within months as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ‘plans to approve aircraft’s return by mid-2020’, according to reports.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson called senior U.S. airline officials Friday and told them that the agency could approve the aircraft’s return to service before mid-year, people briefed on the calls said.

The FAA has the final say on when the planes will be back up in the air.

A person briefed on one of Dickson’s calls with the airlines said he told officials the Boeing mid-year timeline is ‘very conservative.’

Dickson’s calls come days after Boeing said it was pushing back its timeline for approval of the plane’s return and ‘currently estimating that the ungrounding of the 737 MAX will begin during mid-2020.’

Boeing’s best-selling plane has been grounded since March after two fatal crashes killed 346 people.

Boeing’s stock erased losses on the news and was up 2%.

The agency confirmed in a statement Friday that Dickson is making calls ‘to reiterate that the FAA has set no time frame for completion of certification work on the aircraft.’

The agency added it is ‘pleased with Boeing´s progress in recent weeks toward achieving key milestones.’

‘Safety is the top priority, and the FAA continues to work with other safety regulators to ensure that Boeing has addressed all known issues with the aircraft,’ the FAA said.

FAA approval before mid-year could only happen if Boeing continues to make complete and thorough submissions, the official said, and emphasized that unforeseen issues could still delay approval.

Airlines have said they will need at least 30 days after the FAA grants approval for pilot training, software updates and required maintenance.

It’s been a busy week for the aviation firm.

Shares in Boeing plummeted by almost 6 per cent on Tuesday after the firm said it didn’t expect federal regulators to approve its changes to the grounded 737 Max until June or July, several months longer than the company had said just a few weeks ago.

The push back in the aircraft’s forecasted return to service is due to the company’s decision to endorse simulator training for pilots before they resume flights, executives said.

That timetable would push the Max’s return further into the peak summer travel season and possibly beyond.

American Airlines Group Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc and Southwest Airlines Co have all pushed back the resumption of MAX flights until early June.

United told investors it does not expect to fly the Boeing 737 MAX this summer.

The drop in share price wiped out more than $10 billion in market value and stock trading was temporarily halted.

Analysts then reported on Wednesday that Boeing’s bill for the 737 MAX grounding could balloon to more than $25 billion.

The company has already booked $9 billion in costs related to the grounding, including $5.6 billion as compensation for airline customers and $3.6 billion in charges to cover additional production costs.

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu said Boeing may now need to boost its compensation package for customers by another $10 billion and revise its cost estimate related to the 737 MAX’s production by an additional $5.4 billion.

Calhoun told reporters that same day that the company expects to resume 737 MAX production months before its forecasted mid-year return to service and said it did not plan to suspend or cut its dividend.

Calhoun said the company is not considering scrapping the MAX and expects it will continue to fly for a generation. ‘I am all in on it and the company is all in on it,’ Calhoun said, adding Boeing will not launch a marketing campaign to get customers to get back on 737 MAX planes.

The CEO added that he did not see recent issues raised about wiring or software as ‘serious problems.’

Calhoun declined to provide a specific date for resumption of production, but said it ‘will be reinvigorated months before that moment in June because we have to get that line started up again.’ He also said the company would make some changes to the 737 MAX production line to make it more efficient.

Boeing ‘will slowly, steadily bring our production rate up a few months before that date in the middle of the year,’ he added.

President Donald Trump then waded in on the 737 MAX scandal Wednesday, slamming Boeing as a ‘very disappointing company’.

He said the aerospace giant’s problems were having a knock-on effect on the US economy.

‘This is one of the great companies of the world, let’s say as of a year ago, and then all of a sudden things happen,’ Trump said in an interview on CNBC from the Davos economic forum in Switzerland.

This ‘had a tremendous impact. You know, when you talk about growth, it’s so big that some people say it’s more than a half a point of GDP. So Boeing – big, big disappointment to me,’ he said.

Issues including the grounding of the 737 MAX plane had shaved some 0.5 to 0.7 of a percent point off the US growth rate, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

The MAX has been grounded worldwide since March, after two crashes that killed 346 people.

In October 2018, a 737 MAX nose-dived into the sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta airport in Indonesia. All 189 people on board Lion Air flight 610 died.

Just five months later, the 157 passengers and crew of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 met the same fate, plunging into a field on a flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi. As with the Indonesian plane, the 737 experienced problems almost immediately after take off and hurtled out of the sky.

Leaked emails and text messages between Boeing employees handed over to Congress and the FAA early January have raised serious questions about the company’s development of simulators and the aircraft.

The messages revealed that Boeing employees knew about problems with the aircraft and even mocked the FAA when they appeared to get away with covering issues up.

In the messages, Boeing employees talked about misleading regulators about problems with the simulators.

The grounding of the Max will cost the company billions in compensation to families of passengers killed in the crashes and airlines that canceled thousands of flights.

Last month, the company ousted its CEO and decided to temporarily halt production of the plane in mid-January, a decision that is rippling out through its supplier network.