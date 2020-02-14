Boeing finds ANOTHER software glitch on the 737 MAX

Boeing has found yet another software glitch on its grounded 737 MAX, but insisted that it won’t delay getting its planes back up in the air.

The aircraft maker identified the flaw during flight testing and notified the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) last month, according to Bloomberg.

The company found that an indicator light on the aircraft that is designed to warn of a malfunction by a system that helps raise and lower the plane’s nose, was turning on when it shouldn’t.

‘We are incorporating a change to the 737 MAX software prior to the fleet returning to service to ensure that this indicator light only illuminates as intended,’ Boeing said.

This latest setback follows a string of problems with Boeing’s best-selling plane.

The aircraft has been grounded since March following two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.

Boeing asserted that this latest glitch won’t hamper plans to get the aircraft back in service this summer.

Sources told Bloomberg that the glitch was linked to the redesign of the aircraft’s two flight computers and that it shouldn’t delay the plane getting back up in the air because Boeing had left extra time in the schedule for unexpected issues.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said the FAA is evaluating the issue.

Speaking at the UK Aviation Club in London on Thursday, he said that the warning light was ‘staying on for longer than a desired period’.

He added that a certification flight for the 737 MAX could take place over the next few weeks.

Dickson told reporters that the FAA is working closely with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and other regulators to tackle the 737 MAX issues so that the aircraft can get off the ground soon.

He added that the regulators will consult together on how plane makers can update their aircraft going forwards, after the fatal crashes led to calls for more thorough safety reviews.

Dickson refused to give a date for the 737 MAX getting back up in the skies.

On January 24, it was reported that Dickson called and told senior US airline officials that the agency could approve the aircraft’s return to service before mid-2020.

A person briefed on one of Dickson’s calls with the airlines said he told officials the Boeing mid-year timeline is ‘very conservative.’

Just days earlier, Boeing said it was pushing back its timeline for approval of the plane’s return and ‘currently estimating that the ungrounding of the 737 MAX will begin during mid-2020.’

The firm said it didn’t expect federal regulators to approve its changes to the grounded 737 Max until June or July, several months longer than the company had previously said.

The push back in the aircraft’s forecasted return to service is due to the company’s decision to endorse simulator training for pilots before they resume flights, executives said at the time.

That timetable would push the Max’s return further into the peak summer travel season and possibly beyond.

Airlines have said they will need at least 30 days after the FAA grants approval for pilot training, software updates and required maintenance.

The MAX has been grounded worldwide since March, after two crashes that killed 346 people.

In October 2018, a 737 MAX nose-dived into the sea shortly after takeoff from Jakarta airport in Indonesia. All 189 people on board Lion Air flight 610 died.

Just five months later, the 157 passengers and crew of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 met the same fate, plunging into a field on a flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi. As with the Indonesian plane, the 737 experienced problems almost immediately after take off and hurtled out of the sky.

Leaked emails and text messages between Boeing employees handed over to Congress and the FAA early January have raised serious questions about the company’s development of simulators and the aircraft.

The messages revealed that Boeing employees knew about problems with the aircraft and even mocked the FAA.

In the messages, Boeing employees talked about misleading regulators about problems with the simulators.

The grounding of the Max will cost the company billions in compensation to families of passengers killed in the crashes and airlines that canceled thousands of flights.