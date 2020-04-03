Bon Jovi Unbroken: Rock band’s heart wrenching Invictus Games Choir team up released WATCH

BON JOVI’S new song Unbroken, a special recording after teaming up with the Invictus Games Choir earlier this year, has been released. Watch the music video here.

Bon Jovi and Prince Harry teamed up earlier this year to launch a special new project. The rock band joined forces with the Invictus Games Choir to record a special version of their hit song Unbroken, and the moving tune and accompanying music video are finally released today. The news broke last month when The Duke of Sussex travelled to Abbey Road Studios – where the Beatles famously recorded their albums – to meet with lead singer Jon Bon Jovi.

While Harry joked with the Livin’ on a Prayer star about lending his own vocals for the track, the royal later said he would leave the singing to the professionals. The group finished off the day with a recreation of the Beatles’ iconic album cover image taken of all four members on a zebra crossing. Now the song has finally been released, and features the whole of the Invictus Games Choir in support of the Invictus Games Foundation. All proceeds will go to the foundation, of which The Duke of Sussex is Patron, in support of the recovery and rehabilitation of international wounded, injured or sick military personnel.

The Duke of Sussex shared his passion for the project, and was enthusiastic about its potential impact on those who have fought in the military. “With military people, there’s a way of being able to talk about the scars of war in a positive way,” he said. “Some suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress, some of them suffer from depression, anxiety, but they are stronger for it. “Those are the kind of ambassadors and role models that we need.”

Sharing his praise to the Duke for his efforts to spearhead such a collaboration, Jon Bon Jovi continued: “Well, I thank you for what you’ve done to bring a light to that. “It’s what you’re doing, really. “I just got inspired to write a song from it… “It’s touching, their desire to serve and what they gave, and what they get out of singing.”

Some of the choir members have reflected on the experience, and how it helped them cope with their struggles. Founder Andy said: “Singing has been a thrill and I’m hanging on to it because some of those words are very pertinent to me about the ringing in your ears and… wanting to scream. “After I was blown up, I laid there in the middle of the night thinking ‘This has changed my life… no legs, hand injuries… what am I going to do next?’ “And who would have thought I would be singing about being blown up.