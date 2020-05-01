Boneless chicken could be the first meat to disappear from store shelves

While the U.S. beef and pork supply chain has been harder hit than poultry in the coronavirus crisis, some North American producers are scaling back on boneless chicken in an effort to streamline production lines.

In recent weeks, 18 beef and pork processing plants in the U.S. have announced closures due to suspected or confirmed coronavirus outbreaks — while no chicken plant has fully shut down.

Poultry plants are generally smaller and more automated than beef and pork factories, making them more resistant to outbreaks — but labor shortages have forced some producers to euthanize chickens by the millions and switch production lines away from more labor-intensive products, including boneless chicken.

Quebec-based Goodfood Market Corp., which delivers meals on a subscription basis, will be substituting bone-in products for its regular boneless chicken, as the poultry industry shifts away from de-boning to ramp up production, according to Bloomberg.

‘Poultry suppliers are still facing labor shortages and many of them are operating with less than 50% of their regular workforce,’ Goodfood Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Ferrari wrote in an email to customers.

‘[T]he poultry industry as a whole is shifting away from de-boning chicken legs to increase their production capacity,’ he said.

Tyson Foods and Perdue Foods, two of the largest U.S. poultry producers, did not immediately respond to inquiries from DailyMail.com on Wednesday regarding their boneless chicken production lines.

In Delaware and Maryland, farmers were forced to euthanize more than two million chickens this month after many of its workers were sidelined by illness or quarantine, according to industry officials.

The Delmarva Poultry Industry said that every poultry plant on the Delmarva Peninsula has struggled with a reduced worker attendance.

Farmers have also been forced to euthanize pigs across the country. Cows can continue to graze, but many pigs are fattened indoors on a tight schedule and, if they become too fat, they lose their value and can be injured.

At least 18 plants across the United States have been temporarily closed in the last two months, cutting pork processing capacity by as much as 20 percent and beef processing capacity by 10 percent, the Farm Bureau industry group said.

‘In some cases, the closures were due to outbreaks among workers at the plants. In other cases it is a struggle to keep workers, who are afraid of getting sick, coming into the plant,’ it said.

To address the potential food supply crisis, President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order banning states from ordering meat packing plants to close due to outbreaks, and giving oversight in the matter exclusively to the federal government.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has set up a special unit to support farmers who need to process animals, including helping breeders to slaughter them themselves.

‘The president’s executive order will help avert hardship for agricultural producers and keep safe, affordable food on the tables of American families,’ said Julie Anna Potts, president of the Meat Institute, which represents meat packers and processors.

However, labor leaders have been vocal in protesting the executive order, saying it may force them to return to work under unsafe conditions.

‘All I know is, this is crazy to me, because I can’t see all these people going back into work,’ Donald who works at Tyson’s Waterloo, Iowa facility said to CNN. ‘I don’t think people are going to go back in there.’

The shuttered Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where some 3,700 people usually slaughter, butcher and process thousands of pigs every day, ‘is very old,’ Kooper Caraway, local leader of the AFL-CIO union, told AFP.

‘The hallways are very narrow, the locker rooms are small, the lunch rooms are small,’ he said.

‘Not only are workers working shoulder to shoulders on the assembly line, but they are… changing clothes and eating shoulder to shoulder.

‘The plant instituted all the changes that workers requested but by then several dozens workers had already tested positive and the plant was already a hot spot.’

The United Food and Commercial Workers union says 20 meat industry employees have died and at least 6,500 have been affected.

‘For the sake of all our families, we must prioritize the safety and security of these workers,’ said union president Marc Perrone, calling for authorities to closely monitor prevention measures taken by companies.