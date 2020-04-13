Boots to close 60 branches and move pharmacists to busier stores – full list of closures

BOOTS has announced plans to temporarily close 60 of its stores during the coronavirus crisis. Affected branches are predominately in places such as airports, train stations, and city centres, which have been impacted by reduced footfall.

London stores that will close from Friday April 10, 2020

UK Boots stores that will close from Wednesday April 15, 2020

Boots UK has today announced that the retailer will temporarily close around 60 stores by Wednesday April 15, 2020. The measure comes amid the coronavirus crisis, with Boots stating that its priority is to support the NHS, ensure access to a pharmacy for every community, and look after “our amazing and selfless colleagues as they serve on the front line to support our patients and customers”.

Boots, which has more than 2,400 stores in the UK, has said that the closing stores are typically in city centre or shopping locations. The health and beauty retailer and pharmacy chain said that these locations are usually within a few minutes’ walk to the next closest Boots pharmacy. Customers are directed to visit the Boots.com website in order to locate their nearest stores. It comes after Boots has seen the locations where people need to access the retailer and pharmacy change “fundamentally” during the coronavirus crisis. Local community pharmacies are seeing more than double the number of people requiring prescriptions, Boots said, while airport stores and central London branches near offices have very few customers at the moment.

Boots said that they need to ensure they have “enough colleagues playing their vital role where it’s currently most needed”, with the temporary store closures also enabling the retailer to “send home those colleagues who are working in stores that are not busy”. Amid seeing higher staff absences recently, Boots UK has asked its pharmacy, healthcare, and store management colleagues working in quieter stores to help out teams in nearby busy pharmacies. Where this is either not needed or not possible, Boots said it will instead ask employees to “stay safe at home”. The temporary closures will take place in two waves, with the first taking effect this week, and the remainder closing by Wednesday next week. From Thursday evening this week, 25 London stores will temporarily close, followed by a further 35 UK wide stores due to close on the evening of Tuesday April 14. All customers, and any prescription services, will be directed to the nearest alternative Boots, which in most cases is a short walk away.

The retailer and chemist said that any customers who have existing deliveries or prescriptions to collect at any of the affected stores, will be contacted over the course of the next few days. A spokesperson for Boots said: “All over the country, we are working tirelessly to support the NHS and to provide our customers with the advice, healthcare, medicine and products that they need. “We are committed to being there for the people that need us and we will not leave a community without a pharmacy. “We would like to thank our colleagues for their work and our customers for their support and generosity.”

London Stratford City

Covent Garden Long Acre

London WhiteCty SC Ariel

London 193 Oxford St

London Piccadilly

London 508-520 Oxford St

London 16 Tottenhm Ct Rd

London 100 Oxford Street

London Canary Whf Jubile

London Moorgate Hghst

London Cannon Street

London 302 Regent St

London Monument

London Fenchurch Street

London Farringdon Road

London Strand temp store

London Paternoster Sq

London New Bridge St

London Canary Whf Cbt Sq

London Houndsditch

London 211Tottenhm Ct Rd

London High Holborn

London Victoria Crdnl Pl

London One New Change SC

London Liverpool St Stn

UK Boots stores that will close from Wednesday April 15, 2020 Manchester Trafford Ctr

Leeds Trinity

Gateshead Metro Centre

Edinburgh 101Princes St

Liverpool Clayton Sq Sc

Dartford Bluewater Park

Bristol Cribbs Causeway

London Charing Cross Stn

London Victoria Place

London Kings Cross Stn

Lond Kings Cross Station

Birm New Street Stn

Liverpool Lime St Stn

Newcastle Central Stn

Reading Station Ovr Brdg

Edinburgh Waverly St Stn

London Marylebone Stn

London Bridge Station

Newcastle Airport AS

Glasgow Airport AS

Birm Airport BS

Leeds Bradford AS

Aberdeen Airport Airs Dp

Heathrow T2 BS arrivals

Heathrow T3 AS

Heathrow T3 BS depart

Heathrow T4 BS arrivals

Heathrow T4 AS

Gatwick South AS lower

Newry Buttercrane Sc

Caerphilly Castle Court

Ballymena Fairhill Sc

Stockport Peel Sc

Newry The Quays Sc

Belfast Great Nrthn Mall

