Border collie Pink flies through an agility course in under 30 seconds

This is the amazing moment a border collie effortlessly flies through an agility course at the Westminster Dog Show.

Pink won the title of Grand Champion at the New York City show after competing the complicated course in 29.35 seconds.

The collie – who also won the title the two previous years – showcased her breathtaking skills as she wove through poles, and negotiated jumps, ramps, tunnels and a seesaw at full pelt guided by her handler Jennifer Crank.

Footage shows the partnership, from Pickerington, Ohio, set off round the course in the 16-inch agility class at Madison Square Garden.

Ms Crank shouts commands to the highly-trained dog who responds instantly, taking off as she yells: ‘Jump!’

Pink leaps over three obstacles before soaring through a suspended hoop.

As Ms Crank repeatedly shouts ‘lean’, the dog expertly weaves in and out of a set of upright poles.

The crowd cheers in support as Pink then navigates an A-frame and zooms through a tunnel before going over more jumps and navigating a seesaw and a tunnel.

She races to the end of the course where an overjoyed Ms Crank cheers before scooping her beloved hound into her arms.

The crowd erupt in triumphant applause as the relieved handler beams.

While the agility competition brought success for Pink, other competitors weren’t as lucky.

Lobo the Siberian Husky took 76 seconds – more than double Pink’s time – to complete the course with many faults after noticing the camera and getting distracted.

He did get back on track for a little while before going slightly off course again, seeming to be more interested in having fun and exploring than winning a competition.

After overcoming a few obstacles, he took a pause on the seesaw to take in the scenery.

The Pen Argyl, Pennsylvania native didn’t win the event, but he caught the attention of the audience who laughed and cheered.