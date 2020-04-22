Border Patrol sniffer dog discovers 32 migrants including a child hiding inside a trailer in Texas 

At least 32 undocumented immigrants, including a minor, wearing specially marked t-shirts were found hiding inside a trailer Sunday in Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Monday.

The migrants were approaching a Border Patrol checkpoint during the early hours Sunday when the white truck was pulled over north of Laredo, Texas, after they were ferried from Mexico.

CBP said its team of agents deployed a service sniffer dog who led them to the back of the trailer.

Border Patrol Deputy Chief Raúl Ortiz posted on Twitter still images of the migrants being led out of the truck.

Each of them were wearing white t-shirts marked with a single digit or letter so that they could be identified by their smugglers. Some of the individual wore shirts with two letters on them.

‘This is human exploitation,’ Ortiz wrote. ‘This is how smugglers treat people. This is a federal crime.’

The group of migrants, including one minor, are residents of Mexico, Guatemala, Ecuador, and El Salvador.

The truck driver, a United States citizen, was placed in custody along with the migrants, who were processed for unlawfully entering the U.S.

‘Despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, smugglers continue to endanger the lives of individuals they exploit and the health and safety of our Nation,’ CBP said in a statement. ‘U.S. Border Patrol agents strive to prevent the flow of illegal immigration and slow the spread of COVID-19.’

CBP reported apprehensions for the month of February slightly increased to 30,068 in the southwest border following four consecutive months that saw a decline in the amount of migrants arrested by border officers.