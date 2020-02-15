Boris Becker steps out with model Yoana Montero after they enjoy dinner together in London

Boris Becker was seen stepping out with model Yoana Montero after they enjoyed dinner together at an Italian restaurant in London’s Mayfair on Thursday.

The tennis legend, 52, looked dapper in a camel coat as he accompanied the mini skirt-clad Yoana out of the eatery.

The German former No.1 looked relaxed and at ease with his companion as they stepped into a waiting taxi following their night out.

Boris teamed his smart coat a dark green scarf and black trousers, while the modelling agent dressed to impress.

She too sported a chic camel coat, which she wore atop a black high-neck jumper and a metallic ruffled mini skirt.

She teamed her ensemble with a pair of black knee-high boots and carried her essentials in a simple black handbag.

Boosting her glam, she swept her raven tresses into a high ponytail, and added a touch of bling with dazzling gold earrings.

Boris was last believed to be romancing model Layla Powell, 32.

Layla and Boris first fuelled romance rumours in 2019 when he liked a series of her sexy Instagram snaps.

Over the summer, the pair made their first public appearance at Wimbledon, where they narrowly avoided an awkward run-in with Lilly Becker.

Meanwhile, reports claim that the athlete is in the ‘final stages’ of divorcing his former wife, 43, after the couple announced their split in 2018.

The brunette reflected on 2018 after parting ways from her husband of nine years during an interview with Günther Jauch on Germany’s RTL.

She admitted the couple – who share son Amadeus, 10 – will never rekindle their relationship, insisting: ‘It’s really over between us.’

Dutch beauty Lilly bluntly said: ‘2018 was the worst time of my 42 years. He so grossly disappointed me.’

Speaking on the negative effects of being in the limelight, she went on: ‘What makes it so bad is that everything is happening in public now. But I married a public man, maybe it’s part of it.’

‘Unfortunately, [a reunion wouldn’t]not work anymore. Too much has happened. I do not want to, he does not, and that’s fine. It’s really over between us.’