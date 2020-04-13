Boris Johnson: Are Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab friends?

BORIS JOHNSON has been forced to step back from running the country handing over the reins to Dominic Raab to deputise “where necessary”. Are Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab friends?

Boris Johnson spent this third night in a central London hospital on Tuesday night after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. After he took a turn for the worse, Mr Johnson was taken to the intensive care unit and the Prime Minister asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently recovering from coronavirus at St Thomas’ Hospital in London where he is being closely monitored. He was first diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday, March 27, and had been due to return to work on April 3. However, his self-isolation was extended when he confirmed he still had a high temperature after that period. Health minister Edward Argar said the PM is “comfortable, he’s stable, he’s in good spirits”. He confirmed the Prime Minister had been given oxygen treatment but had not required any mechanical ventilation.

Mr Johnson was first moved to the ICU on April 6. At that time a Downing Street statement read: “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital. “The PM has asked Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary. “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

Are Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab friends? Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is the First Secretary of State in Mr Johnson’s Government. The First Secretary of State is a role responsible for the following: Advising the Prime Minister on developing and implementing Government policy

Driving forward government business and implementation including through chairing and deputy chairing cabinet committees and taskforces

Overseeing devolution consequences of EU exit

Overseeing constitutional affairs and maintaining the integrity of the Union

Oversight of all Cabinet Office policies.

Unlike the United States, Britain does not have clear succession rules for when a Prime Minister is incapacitated. But when Mr Johnson was left unable to continue leading the Government, he named Mr Raab as his deputy. This means Mr Raab is now in charge of chairing national security meetings and the daily COVID-19 news briefings. Mr Raab has a history of being loyal to Mr Johnson which explained why he was given such an important role.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Raab said the PM was in “good spirits”, adding he was receiving the very best care. The Foreign Secretary said: “He’s not just the PM, our boss. “For all of us in Cabinet, he is also our colleague, our friend. “If there is one thing I know about this Prime Minister; he’s a fighter.” He added he was confident Mr Johnson would pull through.

Mr Raab ran against Mr Johnson in last year’s Conservative leadership race. However, he exited the race after the second round of voting among Tory MPs and was quick to back his competitor Mr Johnson. Mr Raab was later rewarded for his support for Mr Johnson when he was named foreign secretary and first secretary of state by the incoming new prime minister. Many political commentators have noted how different the two politicians are, with some calling Mr Raab the “anti-Boris”. But despite these character and political differences, Mr Raab has said he is determined to deliver Mr Johnson’s instructions. On Monday, he told the BBC: “There’s an incredibly strong team spirit behind the prime minister.” He added the team were “making sure that we get all of the plans the prime minster’s instructed us to deliver to get them implemented as soon as possible.”

