Boris Johnson coronavirus latest: Raab gives update on self-isolating PM

Mr Johnson, who is reported to have mild symptoms of the infection, has been chairing the daily morning tele-conference meetings of ministers and officials held to direct the Government’s response to the health emergency. Speaking at last night’s Number 10 coronavirus media briefing, the Foreign Secretary said: “The Prime Minister chaired the 9.15am meeting and was full of vigour and giving us the leadership we need and we’re a united Cabinet team in terms of leading the country through this crisis.”

Asked about his own health, Mr Raab said: “I’m feeling terrific, thank you very much.”

Mr Johnson is expected to hold a Cabinet meeting this morning, which will be held via a video conference link.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said Mr Johnson was continuing to lead on the virus response while holed up in Number 11, where he occupies the upstairs flat.

“He is chairing the daily meetings using video conferencing facilities, he is working from the Chancellor’s office, he has been able to do everything he needs to do to lead the coronavirus response,” said the spokesman.