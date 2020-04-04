Boris Johnson coronavirus: Who is in charge now? What happens if he gets seriously ill?

BORIS JOHNSON has tested positive for coronavirus and is displaying mild symptoms of the illness. Who is in charge now? What happens if he gets seriously ill?

The Prime Minister made the announcement on Friday morning and said he was self-isolating for the time being. He started displaying symptoms of coronavirus – a high temperature and a persistent cough – on Thursday and underwent a test on the advice of Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty.

Who is in charge now? What happens if he gets seriously ill? The Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is the PM’s designated survivor. That means he will take over prime ministerial duties if Mr Johnson is incapacitated. The Prime Minister said he intends to continue communicating “with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus” with the help of video conferencing.

In a video posted on social media, Mr Johnson said: “I have developed mild symptoms of coronavirus, that is to say a temperature and a persistent cough and on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer I have taken a test and that has come out positive so I am working from home, I’m self-isolating.” “And that is entirely the right thing to do. “But be in no doubt that I can continue, and thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to comminucate with all my top team and lead the national fightback against coronavirus. “And I want to thank everyone who is involved and above all our amazing NHS.”

A Downing Street spokeswoman said the PM was tested on the personal advice of Professor Whitty. She said: “The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive. “In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street. “He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.” Mr Johnson recently became engaged to his fiancee Carrie Symonds, who is several months pregnant, and it’s not known whether he’ll be staying with her as he self-isolates.

Unlike in the US, there is no formal chain of command to decide who takes up the mantle of Prime Minister if the leader cannot to fulfill his duties. The Conservative Party traditionally does not traditionally appoint deputy leaders. But should Mr Johnson become seriously ill with coronavirus, Mr Raab would take over the brief after being chosen as the designated survivor earlier this week. A designated survivor is a named individual who assumes the Prime Minister’s role and responsibilities. Mr Raab has twice tested negative for COVID-19, after coming down with a cough.

Lee Cain, the director of communications, and Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s senior adviser, would be replaced by either Isaac Levido, Tory general election campaign manager, or Paul Stephenson, communications director for Vote Leave in the event of Mr Raab assuming the role of PM. Mr Raab is part of Mr Johnson’s ‘top team’ of Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, put together to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The Sunday Times reported that some ministers were pushing for Mr Gove to be the designated survivor. A source told the newspaper that there was also “tensions over where responsibilities begin and end” between Mr Gove and Mr Hancock during high-level coronavirus meetings.

