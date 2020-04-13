Boris Johnson family: A look at PM’s family – Who are his children?

Boris Johnson was first diagnosed with coronavirus 13 days ago. His fiancé Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant with his child, is currently self-isolating at the couple’s home in South London. The father-to-be is due to welcome the new addition in the summer, but how many children does he already have and who are they?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital on Sunday on the advice of his doctor on Sunday.

Upon his arrival, he was struggling to breathe and given oxygen.

However, his condition worsened on Monday and at 7pm the decision was taken to move him to the intensive care unit.

Mr Johnson then requested Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him “where necessary”.

Speaking from Downing Street on Wednesday, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said the Prime Minister’s condition was improving.

He said: “”The latest from the hospital is the prime minister remains in intensive care where his condition is improving.

“I can also tell you that he has been sitting up in bed and engaging positively with the clinical team.

“The prime minister is not only my colleague and my boss but also my friend, and my thoughts are with him and his family.”

