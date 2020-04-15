Boris Johnson health: How is Boris Johnson? ‘Continues to improve’ – coronavirus update

BORIS JOHNSON spent his fourth night in hospital overnight, where he has been recovering from symptoms of coronavirus. How is Boris Johnson doing now, is he still in ICU?

Boris Johnson has now spent three nights in intensive care after his condition worsened on Monday. The Prime Minister was forced to hand over the reins of Government, asking Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him where necessary as he moved into the ICU. But what is the latest on Mr Johnson’s condition?

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced Mr Johnson is now sitting up in bed and “engaging positively” within the clinical team at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London. Mr Sunak said: “The latest from the hospital is the prime minister remains in intensive care where his condition is improving. “I can also tell you that he has been sitting up in bed and engaging positively with the clinical team. “The prime minister is not only my colleague and my boss but also my friend, and my thoughts are with him and his family.” Downing Street has said Prime Minister Boris Johnson “continues to improve” in intensive care having spent a “good night” in St Thomas’ Hospital.

Mr Johnson was admitted to hospital on the advice of his doctor on Sunday, 10 days after testing positive for the virus. Upon arrival, he was given oxygen treatment, but his coronavirus symptoms continued to worsen. He was moved to intensive care on Monday where he has remained ever since. Downing Street has said he is now in a stable condition and that he “continues to make steady progress”, but remains in intensive care.

Speaking on Thursday culture minister Oliver Dowden confirmed Mr Johnson’s condition had not deteriorated claiming “things are getting better” for the PM. He told BBC Breakfast: “It remains as we said yesterday. “He’s stable, improving, sat up and engaged with medical staff. “I’ve known the Prime Minister for a long time and I wish him well in this difficult time and I think things are getting better for him.”

Well-wishers from across the globe continue to send Mr Johnson their best. On Wednesday US President Donald Trump said Mr Johnson’s condition had improved. Speaking during the White House briefing, Mr Trump said: “I just spoke with the representatives of the UK and I think that their great prime minister is doing much better today, or at least better. “But certainly he’s had a tough bout, and he’s still going through a tough time but he seems to be doing better and that’s good.”

Boris Johnson is likely to be missed as ministers discuss a review of the UK’s coronavirus lockdown today, considering whether restrictions on people’s movements should be extended. The Government’s emergency Cobra meeting will examine scientific evidence and the impact of lockdown thus far to decide whether to extend the lockdown. Although discussion is expected, a formal decision is not yet expected. In Wales, it has already been confirmed that lockdown measures will stay in place beyond next week, raising expectations this will be the case across the UK.