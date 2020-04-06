Boris Johnson health latest: PM’s coronavirus symptoms ‘persistent’ – No 10 issues update

BORIS JOHNSON spent the night in the hospital for tests 10 days after confirming he tested positive for coronavirus. But how is the Prime Minister after being admitted?

Boris Johnson, 55, confirmed he had tested positive for coronavirus last month, around the same time as others such as Matt Hancock also confirmed their diagnosis. The Health Secretary has now returned to work while Mr Johnson, who was expected to be back at work on Friday, has been admitted to an NHS hospital for tests. But how is he doing now?

Boris Johnson’s spokesman confirmed Mr Johnson’s hospital admission, saying it was a precautionary measure rather than an emergency measure. They added the PM “thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work”. Since testing positive for the virus, Mr Johnson has been in self-isolation inside his Downing Street flat. A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests. “This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus. “The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.” A No 10 spokesman revealed Mr Johnson will stay in hospital as long as he needs to but is still leading the Government from his hospital bed and has been receiving his box of official business.

How is Boris Johnson now? According to the Times, Mr Johnson was driven to St Thomas’ Hospital in central London at around 8pm on Sunday. Upon arrival, he was given oxygen treatment. He did not need an ambulance as officials have emphasised Mr Johnson’s admission was not an emergency admission. The spokesman reiterated that his doctor wanted him to be assessed in hospital. According to a source cited by a state-run Russian news agency, RIA-Novosti, Mr Johnson was “urgently” placed on a ventilator. However, this report has been completely dismissed. BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg tweeted: “PM is remaining in hospital for observation, said to be in good spirits but not expected to leave hospital today. “No 10 won’t comment on his condition or whether he has received any oxygen treatment – said he is in touch and still receiving red boxes full of official business.” On Twitter, Mr Johnson wrote: “Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. “I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. “I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain. “Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.”

Boris Johnson is still in hospital under observation, but had a “comfortable” night after being admitted on Sunday with persistent coronavirus symptoms, according to No. 10. Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said he continued to lead the Government and was working on official papers from his bed. The Prime Minister was said to be in “good spirits” after being taken to St Thomas’ Hospital in London as a “precaution”. He remains under observation and the spokesman declined to give details of any treatment he had received or when he might be discharged. On Friday, when Mr Johnson had been due to return to work after self-isolating for seven days in accordance with health guidance, Downing Street said his temperature remained high. Therefore Mr Johonson remained in self-isolation after the seven-day minimum period. It is not known whether the PM has any underlying health conditions making him a vulnerable person, however, The Spectator suggested in 2018, he may struggle with his weight. The publication wrote he weighed 16st 7lb in December 2018, meaning he would be classed as obese according to the body mass index, making him more susceptible to complications resulting from COVID-19.

Is Boris Johnson still working as Prime Minister? The Prime Minister’s spokespeople have been very adamant he is continuing in his role and remains in charge of the government. Mr Johnsons’ “designated survivor” is Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, who is due to chair today’s Cobra meeting. Mr Raab is due to become Mr Johnson’s successor if the latter becomes incapacitated. The PM’s spokesman said: “The Prime Minister was admitted to hospital for tests last night as a precaution. The issue is that his symptoms remain persistent. “The Prime Minister had a comfortable night at St Thomas’ Hospital in London and is in good spirits. He remains in hospital under observation.” He added: “He continues to receive a box. The Prime Minister remains in charge of the Government.”

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has insisted Mr Johnson is fit enough to lead the country from his sickbed. Mr Jenrick told BBC Breakfast: “We all hope and expect that he can get back to No 10 very soon.” On Sunday morning, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sophy Ridge: “He’s OK. I’ve been talking to him every day, several times a day … he’s very much got his hand on the tiller. But he’s still got a temperature.” He added: “He’s working away inside Downing Street. He’s in good spirits.”

Politicians from around the globe have sent the PM several get-well messages. During his regular White House news briefing Donald Trump said: “All Americans are praying for him. “He’s a great friend of mine. I’m sure he is going to be fine, he’s a strong man, a strong person.” The Labour Party’s new leader Sir Keir Starmer also sent good wishes to the PM, tweeting: “Wishing the Prime Minister well and a speedy recovery.”

