Boris Johnson home: Where does Boris live? Does he live at Chequers?

BORIS JOHNSON has returned from hospital, where he was receiving treatment for his coronavirus symptoms. So where does Boris Johnson live? Does he live at Chequers?

Last week Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital due to a worsening of his coronavirus symptoms. Earlier this week the PM had seen some improvement of his symptoms, and was moved from intensive care into a hospital ward. On Sunday it was announced Mr Johnson has now left hospital, and has returned to be with his partner Carrie Symonds at Chequers.

Mr Johnson had been suffering from persistent symptoms of the disease when he was first taken to hospital on April 5. Having taken medical advice, now Mr Johnson is out of hospital he will not immediately be returning to work. An official statement read: “On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. “He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.

“All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness.” Mr Johnson was full of praise for NHS staff after his release from hospital. He said: “I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life.” Partner Carrie Symonds has also shared her gratitude to the NHS in a series of tweets today.

She wrote: “I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. The staff at St Thomas’ Hospital have been incredible. “I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you.” In another tweet she added: “There were times last week that were very dark indeed. “My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones.”

Where does Boris Johnson live? The Prime Minister has returned to Chequers to be with his pregnant partner Carrie Symonds, where he will recuperate at home. Most of the time Boris Johnson lives at Downing Street in London. Howvever while previous prime minister’s have lived at 10 Downing Street, Mr Johnson and his predecessor, Theresa May, moved into the apartments in Number 11 as they are much larger. Chequers is the country house of the UK prime minister, and is a 16th Century manor house in Buckinghamshire.

The residence is Grade I listed on the National Heritage List for England. It has been the official country residence of the UK prime minister since 1921, after it was donated by Arthur Lee, 1st Viscount Lee of Fareham. Mr Johnson previously lived in a Grade II listed townhouse in Islington, North London. He shared the home with his former wife, Marina Wheeler, and the house was sold in June 2019.

Where does Boris Johnson live?