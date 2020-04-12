Boris Johnson in intensive care: How ill is Boris Johnson?

BORIS JOHNSON has been moved to intensive care in Thomas’ Hospital a Downing Street spokesperson confirmed on Monday night. But how ill is Boris Johnson?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted to intensive care with coronavirus symptoms a spokesperson for Downing Street revealed on Monday night. Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Johnson’s spokesman urged caution about media reports that the PM was receiving oxygen treatment but refused to answer directly whether he had pneumonia. Mr Johnson, the government said, was still in charge. Mr Johnson had said on Twitter: “On the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. “I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.”

How ill is Boris Johnson? A spokesperson for No10 said: “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital. “The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary. “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks to all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

The Conservative Party leader is understood to be conscious and has been moved to the ICU at about 7pm as a precaution should he require ventilation to aid his recovery. Cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday that Mr Johnson has received standard oxygen treatment at St Thomas’ Hospital but had not been on a ventilator and is not currently on one. Mr Johnson’s spokesman told reporters on Tuesday: “He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any other assistance. “The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits. He has not required mechanical ventilation, or non-invasive respiratory support.” Downing Street, which had previously described his symptoms as “mild”, switched to describing them as “persistent”. They included a cough as well as a continuing high temperature, 10 days after he first tested positive for the coronavirus. At a press conference, less than two hours before the decision to transfer to intensive care was made, Mr Raab told a press briefing that the PM remained in charge of the Government despite remaining under observation.

At the daily Downing Street press conference on Monday Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Mr Johnson, 55, had spent a comfortable night in the hospital and remained there under observation. Doctors said a person of Mr Johnson’s age with COVID-19 symptoms after 10 days was likely to be assessed for their oxygen levels, lung, liver and kidney functions, and undergo an electrocardiogram heart check. Asked at a news conference whether Mr Johnson had, or was at risk of catching, pneumonia, England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said he would not discuss an individual patient. But he added that a “clear majority” of people who go to hospital with the coronavirus end up in a general, rather than intensive care, bed.

Mr Johnson’s peers have been sending their wishes to the Prime Minister. Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “My thoughts are with the PM and his family – sending him every good wish.” Chancellor Rishi Sunak tweeted: “My thoughts tonight are with @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds. “I know he’ll be getting the best care possible and will come out of this even stronger.”

Business minister Nadim Zahawi tweeted: “Thoughts & prayers for @BorisJohnson & @carriesymonds and their family. “I have known Boris for 20 years he is a fighter and will beat this virus.” Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Terribly sad news. All the country’s thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family during this incredibly difficult time.” And Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage posted on Twitter: “I hope and pray for @BorisJohnson to come through this ordeal quickly.”

