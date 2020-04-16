Boris Johnson out of ICU: Is Boris Johnson out of hospital?

THE PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson is now out of intensive care after being admitted on Sunday evening. Is Boris Johnson out of hospital?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved from intensive care back to the ward at St Thomas’ Hospital, Downing Street has said. Downing Street said: “The prime minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery. He is in extremely good spirits.”

Mr Johnson was moved into the intensive care unit earlier on Sunday but has been making progress, and has tonight been moved back to the hospital ward for close monitoring. He remains at St Thomas’ Hospital, an NHS hospital in central London. Initially it was described as a “precautionary” measure and on Monday he was said to be issuing instructions and working on his ministerial red boxes from his hospital bed. But by the evening his condition had deteriorated and he was moved to the intensive care unit in case he required a ventilator.

The announcement was greeted with shock at Westminster amid fears that No 10 had sought to play down the seriousness of his condition. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said that while he had received oxygen treatment, he had not needed to be put on a ventilator or CPAP machine, indicating that Mr Johnson was not at significant risk of death. Chancellor Rishi Sunak later told the daily coronavirus press briefing on Wednesday that Mr Johnson was still in intensive care, but had been sitting up in bed and engaging with his clinical team. Earlier on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been deputising for him, told the daily No 10 press conference that he had been making “positive steps forward” At the daily coronavirus press briefing today, Mr Raab, who earlier chaired a meeting of the Cobra committee, said he had not spoken to the Prime Minister since taking over his responsibilities.

“We in the Government have got this covered,” he said, adding: “I’ve got all the authority I need to make the relevant decisions – whether it’s through chairing Cabinet updates, chairing Cobra, or indeed the morning meetings of senior ministers.” Health Secretary Matt Hancock is one of the first to react to the news, tweeting: “So good that the Prime Minister is out of intensive care and on the road to recovery. The NHS is there for us all and I know our amazing NHS staff have given him their characteristic world-class care.” US President Donald Trump tweeted: “Great News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just been moved out of Intensive Care. Get well Boris!!!”

Dominic Raab, who has been deputising for the Prime Minister, declared it “the news we all wanted to hear”. “Thank you to all the NHS staff helping the country and the PM to beat #coronavirus. Together we can all do our bit by staying home and protecting the NHS #StayHomeSaveLives,” he added. Mr Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds tweeted a string of clapping emojis a short time later as she joined in the Clap For Carers campaign. She herself has been self isolating whilst pregnant after being in contact with Mr Johnson.