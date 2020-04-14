Boris Johnson out of ICU: Statement in full as PM moves back to ward

BORIS JOHNSON has left the intensive care unit at St Thomas’ Hospital and now moved back to the ward according to Downing Street. Here is the statement on Mr Johnson in full.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has moved out of intensive care, a spokesman for Downing Street said on Thursday. Mr Johnson had been in the ICU at St Thomas’ Hosptial since Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

The spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery. “He is in extremely good spirits.” Mr Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital on Sunday evening with a persistent high temperature and cough. He was then rushed to intensive care on Monday where he had spent three nights receiving treatment.

Ministers have said he has been sitting up in bed and talking to medical staff. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said at a news conference in Downing Street earlier on Thursday: “He’s still in intensive care but he continues to make positive steps forward and he’s in good spirits.” Mr Raab appearing at the daily press conference, said he had not spoken to Mr Johnson as it was important to let him focus on his recovery. “We in the Government have got this covered. “I chaired the Cobra meeting that I have just come from, we are pursuing all the different strands of our strategy to defeat the coronavirus and I’m confident we’ll get there.”

Mr Johnson was last seen in public clapping for NHS workers in Downing Street last Thursday before his admission to hospital three days later. A No 10 spokesman said the Prime Minister had been returned to the ward at St Thomas’ Hospital as his condition continued to improve. Earlier on Thursday, a spokesman for the prime minister said Mr Johnson had received oxygen support but was not put on a ventilator. Mr Johnson was the first world leader to be hospitalised with the coronavirus, forcing him to hand control of the world’s fifth-largest economy to Mr Raab just as Britain’s outbreak approaches its most deadly peak.

In response, US President Donald Trump was quick to wish the Prime Minister well and celebrate the good news. Mr Trump tweeted: “Great News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just been moved out of Intensive Care. Get well Boris!!!” Earlier, No 10 said the PM “continues to improve” after a “good night” and thanked the NHS for the “brilliant care” he has received. The weekly “claps for carers” have been providing “wonderful, unifying moments” for the country, while it is hoped millions will turn out again at 8pm, his spokesman added. Mr Raab was expected to instead take part in the show of support for health staff.

Timeline of Boris Johnson’s coronavirus battle Mr Johnson revealed on March 27, he has tested positive for COVID-19. Downing Street said he noticed mild symptoms the previous afternoon and received the test results at midnight. In a video message on Twitter, he said: “I’m working from home and self-isolating and that’s entirely the right thing to do. “But, be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.”

On March 31, Mr Johnson tweeted an image of the first-ever Cabinet meeting conducted entirely online. On April 2, the PM came briefly out of self-isolation for a short appearance at the door of No 11 Downing Street to join in the mass clapping for key workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. He told those gathered outside: “I am not allowed out really, I am just standing here.” Then, on April 4, Mr Johnson’s pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds, 32, said she is “on the mend” after suffering coronavirus symptoms. Shortly after the PM’s announcement on March 27, Ms Symonds – who usually lives with him in the No 11 flat – shared a photograph of herself self-isolating in Camberwell, south London, with the couple’s dog Dilyn. On April 5, Downing Street said Mr Johnson has been admitted to a London NHS hospital for tests as a “precautionary step” as his coronavirus symptoms persisted.

Timeline of Boris Johnson’s coronavirus battle