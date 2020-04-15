Boris Johnson out of intensive care and on road to remarkable coronavirus recovery

BORIS JOHNSON has been moved out of intensive care and is now on the road to a remarkable recovery as he battles coronavirus.

Boris Johnson was moved into the intensive care unit earlier this week after being admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London, but has been making progress, and has tonight been moved back to the hospital ward for close monitoring. A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery.”

Donald Trump quickly reacted to the news on Twitter, saying it was “great news” the Prime Minister had been moved out of intensive care. The US President tweeted: “Great News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just been moved out of Intensive Care. Get well Boris!!!” Mr Johnson was admitted to St Thomas’s Hospital in London on Sunday evening a persistent high temperature and cough. Downing Street had initially described this as a precautionary measure and he was said to be issuing instructions from his hospital bed.

But just hours later, his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to intensive care in case he required a ventilator. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman insisted that while he received oxygen treatment, he had not required the use of a ventilator or medicine to treat the symptoms. By Wednesday, he was sitting up in bed and communicating with hospital staff and his medical team. Downing Street had earlier said Mr Johnson’s condition “continues to improve” in intensive care, where he has spent three nights while being treated for coronavirus.

His official spokesman said the Prime Minister had a “good night” in St Thomas’ Hospital in London and thanks the NHS for the “brilliant care” he has received. Mr Johnson was said to be continuing with “standard oxygen treatment”. The spokesman said: “The Prime Minister had a good night and continues to improve in intensive care. “He’s in good spirits.”

During the daily press briefing on the UK’s battle with coronavirus, Dominic Raab, who is deputising for the Prime Minister, was asked if he had spoken to Mr Johnson since stepping up in his absence. The Foreign Secretary replied: “Not yet, I think it’s important particularly while he’s in intensive care to let him focus on the recovery. “We in the Government have got this covered. “I chaired the COBRA meeting that I have just come from, we are pursuing all the different strands of our strategy to defeat the coronavirus and I’m confident we’ll get there.”