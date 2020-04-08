Boris Johnson remains in intensive care but is ‘breathing without any assistance’

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson is a “fighter” who is “receiving the very best care” and remains in good spirits after spending the night in intensive care, Dominic Raab has said.

Johnson was moved to intensive care last night following a worsening of his coronavirus symptoms.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been deputising for Johnson since his hospitalisation and provided the public with an update on his condition this afternoon at a Downing Street press briefing.

“I can tell you he’s receiving the very best care from the excellent medical team at St Thomas’s Hospital. He remained stable overnight. He’s receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any assistance, he’s not required any mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support,” Raab said.

“He remains in good spirits and in keeping with usual clinical practice his progress continues to be monitored closely in critical care,” he said.

Raab said he would give further updates on Johnson’s condition “when there are any material developments”.

“I know that everyone will want to join with me in wishing the Prime Minister, a very swift recovery,” Raab added.

I think it’s probably worth just remembering that, as will be the case for many people up and down the country who knows someone at work, who’s fallen ill with the coronavirus, it comes as a shock to all of us. He’s not just the Prime Minister, all of us in Cabinet, he’s not just our boss. He’s also a colleague. He’s also our friend. So all of our thoughts and prayers are with the Prime Minister at this time with Carrie (Symonds) and his whole family.

“And I’m confident it will pull through. Because if there’s one thing I know about this Prime Minister. He’s a fighter,” Raab said.

As First Secretary as well as Foreign Secretary, Raab is standing in for the Johnson “whenever necessary”, including leading the daily meetings of the coronavirus “war cabinet”.

Johnson was admitted to, 10 days after he tested positive for Covid-19, and was yesterday moved to the intensive care unit as his condition deteriorated.



Raab at press briefing this afternoon.



World leaders and public figures across the world have been sending well-wishes Johnson since his hospitalisation.

“We are saddened to hear that he was taken into intensive care… Americans are all praying for his recovery. He’s been a really good friend. He’s been something really very special,” US president Donald Trump said.

‘Strong, resolute, doesn’t quit, doesn’t give up,” Trump added while paying tribute to his “good friend”.

The US president also said he has contacted Boris’s doctors and asked if he can be of any help.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau sent a message of support across Twitter, sending his best wishes to Johnson and adding that he was thinking of his family members during this trying time.

“Sending my best wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a full and speedy recover. My thoughts are with you and your family right now. Hope to see you back at Number 10 soon,” he tweeted.

In another show of solidarity, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted in both French and English, echoing the thoughts of Trudeau and others.

“I send all my support to Boris Johnson, to his family and to the British people at this difficult moment. I wish him a speedy recovery at this testing time,” he said.

In Ireland, Tánaiste Simon Coveney tweeted on behalf of the Irish Government and people.

“Everyone in Ireland is tonight wishing Boris Johnson well,” he said. “This is a difficult time for the UK and it’s Govt. [sic] We in Ireland wish the PM a speedy recovery.”

Deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, Sinn Féin’s Michelle O Neill said: “Wishing Boris Johnson and all those battling Covid-19 every best wish to a speedy recovery.”

