Boris Johnson ‘responding to treatment’ as he battles coronavirus in intensive care

The PM, who tested positive for the coronavirus nearly two weeks ago, was rushed to St Thomas’ hospital on Sunday evening as he had a persistent high temperature and cough.

Coronavirus-stricken Boris Johnson is “responding to treatment” as he battles Covid-19 in intensive care.

The PM, 55, is being cared for round the clock by a team of leading lung docs – but hasn’t been put on a ventilator.

A Downing Street spokesman said said today: “The Prime Minister remains clinically stable and is responding to treatment

“He continues to be cared for in the intensive care unit at St Thomas’ Hospital. He is in good spirits.

“He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and not needing any other assistance.”

His condition deteriorated on Monday and he was rushed into an intensive care unit.

The Tory leader received oxygen support but was not put on a ventilator.

“He is comfortable, he’s stable, he’s in good spirits,” Edward Argar, a junior health minister, said on Wednesday.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stepped in as temporary PM as Boris battles the bug.

Speaking yesterday on Johnson’s dramatic admission, he said: “I’m ­confident he’ll pull through. He will be back leading us through this crisis in short order. We know exactly what he wants from us and expects from us right now.

“I can reassure the Prime Minister, and we can reassure the public, that his team will not blink or flinch in the task ahead at this crucial moment.