Boris Johnson sends coronavirus letter to EVERY UK home warning ‘things will get worse’

BORIS Johnson has warned the British people that “things will get worse before they get better” as the number of deaths from coronavirus rose to above 1,000 yesterday.

The Prime Minister’s grim message will be delivered in a letter due to be sent to every household this week as he himself battles the virus but continues to lead the national effort. In his letter, the Prime Minister emphasised that the country is facing “a national emergency” and pleaded with people to “please, to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

The official number of deaths in the UK from the disease went into four figures yesterday with 260 more fatalities taking the total to 1,019 from 17,089 known cases. In a sign of the enormity of the challenge ahead, Professor Stephen Powis, the NHS England medical director, said that if the number of deaths was kept below 20,000 “we will have done well”. And Professor Powis added that keeping the figure below 20,000 “would not be luck” but could only be achieved by people following the social distancing rules. He said: “We can beat this virus, we can reduce the number of deaths but only if we do what we are asked.” Even with the rising death tally, a new Opinium poll has shown that the country is behind Mr Johnson’s leadership based on scientific advice through the crisis with 55 per cent approval rating for the Prime Minister while the Conservatives now have 54 per cent of the vote share.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who has introduced unprecedented levels of economic support for businesses and wages, has the biggest net trust rate of +43 per cent while health secretary Matt Hancock also has a high approval rating. And already there were signs that the country is getting behind the Prime Minister’s call for the “British spirit” to get us through the crisis, with 745,000 volunteers signed up to help the 1.5 million most vulnerable people who cannot leave their homes for the next 12 weeks. It means that in just a few days the government’s target of 750,000 volunteers has almost already been reached allowing coordinators to start allocating jobs to those who have come forward ahead of schedule. Mr Johnson yesterday chaired a coronavirus committee meeting via a video link from the Chancellor’s office in 11 Downing Street while still suffering from “mild symptoms”of the virus. It was also revealed that Scottish secretary Alistair Jack had joined the Prime Minister and health secretary Matt Hancock in contracting coronavirus and having to go into self isolation. And it is understood that Mr Johnson’s fiance Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant with their child, has moved out of Downing Street while the Prime Minister recovers and completes the recommended period of isolation.

But, Mr Johnson has insisted on continuing to lead from the front despite contracting the disease and yesterday penned a letter to the nation which will be delivered along with an information leaflet on how to protect people in the weeks to come. The Prime Minister issued a stark warning: “It’s important for me to level with you – we know things will get worse before they get better.” He acknowledged that “in just a few short weeks, everyday life in this country has changed dramatically. “We all feel the profound impact of coronavirus not just on ourselves, but on our loved ones and our communities.” He also sympathised with the “difficulties this disruption has caused to your lives, businesses and jobs.”

But he warned: “The action we have taken is absolutely necessary, for one very simple reason. “If too many people become seriously unwell at one time, the NHS will be unable to cope. This will cost lives. “We must slow the spread of the disease, and reduce the number of people needing hospital treatment in order to save as many lives as possible. “That is why we are giving one simple instruction – you must stay at home.” He made it clear that those who break or flout the rules will be fined by the police. He added: “I want to thank everyone who is working flat out to beat the virus, in particular the staff in our fantastic NHS and care sector across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Praising the NHS staff, medics and nurses who have returned to work in the health service and the thousand of volunteers, he said: “It is with that great British spirit that we will beat coronavirus and we will beat it together.”

In the daily Downing Street press conference chaired by business secretary Alok Sharma, Professor Powis reiterated the Prime Minister’s message in an impassioned plea. His comments came as he was asked to respond to a reports that researchers at London Imperial College believed that deaths could be kept down to 5,700 if Britain follows China’s stringent measures of enforcing social distancing that the the peak of the infections could be early April instead of the middle of May as first feared. Professor Powis said: “The Imperial Academic Group and a number of other academic groups are providing some of the scientific underpinning that is managed through the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE). “If the number of deaths that arise out of this epidemic in the UK is less than 20,000 that would be a good result, although every death is absolutely a tragedy. “But we shouldn’t be complacent about that. Although that would be a good result it would only happen if we stop the transmission of the virus.”

He went on: “I cannot emphasise enough for everybody that you have the chance to save a life, you have a chance to stop a ventilator being used that otherwise would need to be used. “It really is as simple as that. This is not complex. The science behind it might be complex but the reality is incredibly simple. “Avoid contact with others where you can, stay at home, if you are symptomatic isolate, and that will result in fewer deaths and less pressure on the NHS. “It is that stark for all of us.” Meanwhile, in one of his final acts before the change in Labour leadership next week, shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has issued a called for weekly payments of £221 to benefit claimants as part of a package of emergency support for the UK’s poorest families. He said: “A minimum income guarantee for those on benefits, and further action on rent and utilities, will give the protection that is needed for people in and out of work in the days and weeks ahead.”

