Boris Johnson told to tear up £39billion divorce bill if EU fail to agree 2020 trade deal

With Britain’s chief negotiator David Frost confirming that the UK government will not cave in to EU and Remainer demands and not extend the transition period at the end of the year, MPs are pushing for negotiators to get tough. The need to keep hold of Britain’s £39 billion has also been underlined by the cost of dealing with coronavirus particularly the economic £250 billion rescue package announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to protect jobs and businesses.

There are concerns that the EU is deliberately briefing that the transition period will have to be extended while Michel Barnier’s negotiation team drags its feet to try to force a delay in Britain being free of EU rules.

North West Leicestershire MP Andrew Bridgen said: “Circumstances have changed. The UK taxpayer now has a major bill to pick up to pay for the coronavirus aftermath.

“We cannot afford to pay huge sums of money to a dysfunctional organisation which we are no longer part of.

“The government needs to look at this again particularly if the EU fails to conclude an acceptable trade deal with us we should be paying nothing.”

Wellingborough MP Peter Bone pointed out that talks can easily be done over video conferencing and there was no need to delay.

He said: “Given that Britain has paid the EU around £210 billion already they should be paying us not us them.

“I never agreed that we should pay them £39 billion.

“If the EU itself does not act in good faith and agree on a sensible proper free trade deal then we should rethink the money we promised to pay in the Withdrawal Agreement.”