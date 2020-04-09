Boris Johnson treatment: What treatment is Boris Johnson receiving in ICU?

BORIS JOHNSON remains in intensive care at St Thomas’s Hospital, but is “improving”. What treatment is Boris Johnson receiving in ICU?

During the daily press conference from Downing Street, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital but is “improving” and has been sitting up in bed and engaging with his clinical team. The Prime Minister was transferred to the ICU on Monday evening after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

What treatment is Boris Johnson receiving in ICU? Boris Johnson is “responding to treatment” as he remains in a stable condition in the intensive care unit where he is being treated for coronavirus, Downing Street has said. The Prime Minister continued to be in “good spirits” on Wednesday after spending his third night in St Thomas’s Hospital in London, his official spokesman said. Mr Johnson was said to no longer be working while following the advice of doctors and receiving just the “standard oxygen treatment” and “breathing without any other assistance”.

When asked about further specifics about his condition or treatment, the spokesman said the update includes all the information the PM’s medical team “considers to be clinically relevant”. A spokesman had also said on Wednesday: “The prime minister remains clinically stable and is responding to treatment. “He continues to be cared for in the intensive care unit at St Thomas’ hospital. He is in good spirits.” On Tuesday, Downing Street said Mr Johnson was receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without assistance.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab again chaired the daily COVID-19 meeting on Wednesday morning as he deputises for Mr Johnson. Asked if anyone has been in contact with the Prime Minister, a spokesman said: “The PM is not working, he’s in intensive care, he has the ability to contact those that he needs to, he’s following the advice of his doctors at all times.” He added Downing Street was “hugely grateful” for the messages of support that Mr Johnson has received as he undergoes treatment. Mr Johnson, 55, tested positive for coronavirus nearly two weeks ago and was admitted to St Thomas’ hospital on Sunday evening with a persistent high temperature and cough.

When his condition deteriorated he was taken into intensive care on Monday. The 55-year-old British leader has received oxygen support but was not put on a ventilator and his designated deputy, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, said he would soon be back at the helm as the world faces one of its gravest public health crisis in a century. As Mr Johnson battles the novel coronavirus in hospital, the United Kingdom was entering what scientists said was the deadliest phase of the outbreak and grappling with the question of when to lift the lockdown. Lockdown conditions currently state Britons should remain in their homes wherever possible, only leaving for essential food shopping, to attend key jobs or for one portion of exercise per day.

With a four day bank holiday this weekend, across the country Britons have been cautioned to stick to the lockdown measures, or else risk the implementation of harsher rules. Inside the government, ministers were debating how long the world’s fifth-largest economy could afford to be shut down, and the long-term implications of one of the most stringent set of emergency controls in peacetime history. Finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday Britain’s economy and people’s livelihoods will take a hit due to the coronavirus outbreak which has forced a lockdown of much of society. Mr Sunak added the government had taken the right steps to get through the crisis.

At the Downing Street news conference, Mr Sunak said: “This will have a significant impact on our economy, and not in an abstract way. “It will have an impact on people’s jobs and their livelihoods. “I believe we’re doing the right things. I can’t stand here and say there isn’t going to be hardship ahead, there is … but I’m confident we will get through it.”

