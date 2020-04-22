Boris Johnson update: Where’s Boris Johnson? When will the Prime Minister return to work?

PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson was recently released from intensive care after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Where is Boris Johnson now? When will the Prime Minister go back to work?

The Prime Minister tested positive for coronavirus on March 26. He was said to be experiencing mild symptoms including a continuous cough and a high temperate, and so was advised by Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty to get tested. Mr Johnson spent three nights in intensive care as his condition worsened, but has since been discharged from hospital.

Where is Boris Johnson now? Mr Johnson is currently recovering from his illness and not doing any official Government work. Downing Street said the Prime Minister is residing at his countryside home, Chequers, and is not receiving his ministerial red box of papers. While staying at Chequers, the Prime Minister was tested again for COVID-19 but returned a negative result.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is currently filling in for the Prime Minister in his absence, and yesterday announced a three-week extension to the ongoing lockdown. The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson, when pressed about his health, said: “He continues his recovery at Chequers and is not doing Government work.” The spokesperson added: “The PM had a discussion with the first Secretary of State yesterday [Dominic Raab]. “He is not doing any red box work. He is focused on his recovery and not on doing Government work.”

When will the Prime Minister come back to work? The Financial Times reports that ministers are excepting the return of Mr Johnson on May 7. This, according to the publication, is to coincide with an announcement that lockdown restrictions may be eased ahead of the May Bank Holiday weekend and the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Mr Johnson praised NHS staff when he was released from hospital, hailing our health service as the country’s “greatest national asset”, as he spoke from a video call. The Prime Minister personally thanked health workers by name and admitted things could “have gone either way” during his stint in intensive care.

He wanted to thank two nurses in particular, Jenny and Luis, who he said stood by his bedside for 48 hours keeping a watchful eye on him. He said: “For every second of the night they were watching and they were thinking and they were caring and making the interventions I needed. “So that is how I also know that across this country, 24 hours a day, there are hundreds of thousands of NHS staff who are acting with the same care and thought and precision as Jenny and Luis. “This is why we will defeat this coronavirus and defeat it together.”

He posted a video message via Twitter on Easter Sunday, in which he confirmed that he had left the hospital “after a week in which the NHS saved my life, no question”. Mr Johnson went on to thank everyone in the country for making sacrifices, staying indoors and following social distancing rules during the warm weather. He added: “So many millions and millions of people across this country have been doing the right thing. “I want you to know that this Easter Sunday I do believe that your efforts are worth it, and are daily proving their worth. “The British public has formed a human shield around this country’s greatest national asset – our National Health Service.”

