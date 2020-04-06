Boris Johnson’s coronavirus isolation may be EXTENDED as he fails to shake off symptoms

PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON may have to remain in isolation beyond tomorrow as he has not managed to shake off the COVID-19 symptoms.

Mr Johnson announced last week he had tested positive for the and he would follow the health advice and self-isolate. He has been self-isolating at No 11 Downing Street for six days with “mild symptoms” of a temperature and a cough. This comes as a preventative measure to try and curb the spread of the virus, which has killed 50,000 people across the world and 2,921 in the UK.

Speaking this morning, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said he “continues to have mild symptoms but he does still have symptoms”. He said: “We’re following the guidelines from PHE and from the chief medical officer which states that you need to self isolate for a period of seven days so no change in that.” The spokesman continued: “What I said is we will follow the best medical and scientific advice. “We’re fully aware of what the guidelines are and we’re fully aware of what the advice of the CMO is on this.

“We will follow that to the letter.” The spokesman said Mr Johnson would be trying to find a way to get involved in the “clap for our carers” tonight, despite being in self-isolation. They said: “The PM definitely wants to find a way of expressing his continued appreciation for the fantastic efforts that NHS staff are making and the PM would urge as many people as possible to take part tonight.” The Prime Minister has continued to lead the coronavirus crisis response by video conference with his key team.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has also been in isolation; the Government’s top team have faced criticism for not social distancing enough. However Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said it just shows anyone can get the infection. The advice from the Government is that people should not leave their homes if they have symptoms of coronavirus or live with someone who does. People who are self-isolating should not even go out of their homes to buy food or collect medicine, according to the official advice.