Boris Johnson’s pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds calls for global ban on wet markets

The End the Trade petition is calling to end of trade of wild animals and closure of markets for consumption – and has just gained a very high profile supporter

Carrie Symonds has put her support behind a petition calling for wet markets to be banned across the world.

The coronavirus is thought to have originated at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan after spreading among wild animals.

The market was shut down in January but reports suggest it has already reopened.

Ms Symonds’ fiancé, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 and even needed intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened earlier this month.

After Boris’ release from hospital, Ms Symonds posted an image of a rainbow on Twitter, which have become synonymous with gratitude and hope for the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She posted the image alongside several clapping hands emojis.

Now, Ms Symonds has signed a petition calling for wet markets to be banned completely.

The End the Trade petition urges governments to learn from coronavirus and put measures in place to stop it happening again.

“Together we are urging the world’s governments to recognise that this is among the most important decisions that the global community can make to prevent future pandemics and global disruption,” it said.

“The emergence of novel pathogens from wild animals leading to another such pandemic must be prevented through the cessation of the commercial trade of terrestrial wild animals and closure of markets for consumption.”

Ms Symonds tweeted: “Have signed this petition calling for an end to the global wildlife trade once and for all. Please do consider doing the same.

“This crisis gives us the chance to start doing things better. Let this be one of those things.”

Melania Trump last week called Ms Symonds to wish her and her fiancé Boris Johsnon a speedy recovery from coronavirus.