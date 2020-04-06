Boris Johnson’s pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds says she has coronavirus symptoms

Carrie Symonds, Boris Johnson’s pregnant fiancee, announced she has been suffering from the main symptoms of coronavirus for the last week but hasn’t needed to be tested

Boris Johnson’s pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds has admitted she has been in bed for the past week with coronavirus symptoms.

In a Twitter post, the future Mrs Johnson said: “I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of coronavirus.

“I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend.”

The 32-year-old, who announced she is expecting Boris’ baby earlier this year, also said being pregnant with Covid-19 “is obviously worrying” but felt “reassured” by the latest guidelines.

She urged other pregnant women to “read and follow” the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

The latest advice tells pregnant women they “do not appear to be more likely to be seriously unwell than other healthy adults if they develop coronavirus,” with a “large majority” expected to come down with mild or moderate cold or flu symptoms.

It adds that “there is no evidence to suggest an increased risk of miscarriage” and that Covid-19 is a very new virus and the NHS are “just beignet to learn about it.”

The Royal college said “some babies born to women with symptoms of coronavirus in China have been born prematurely,” but it is unclear whether coronavirus caused early labour.

To reduce the risk of pregnant women catching the virus, the website suggests to follow government advice, which includes regular hand washing, using a tissue, avoid people displaying symptoms and avoid non-essential travel.

It is unclear how Carrie may have caught Covid-19, but the Prime Minister announced he had mild symptoms on 27th March.

Mr Johnson shared the information with the nation in an Instagram post, and has since been self-isolating at Number 10 Downing St.

He has still been in charge of leading the government’s handling of the deadly crisis, and attributed the ability to do so to technology.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, was also forced into isolation as a result, and came just a day after the two were pictured clapping for the NHS on the steps of Number 10.

On February 29th, Ms Symonds said the couple got engaged at the end of 2019 – around the same time Boris Johnson won the General Election on December 12.

The Prime Minister is already a father-of-five, but this will be the first child born with his 32-year-old partner.

Four of his kids are from his marriage to high-flying barrister Marina Wheeler and his fifth child is with a former mistress.

Mr Johnson recently finalised his divorce with Miss Wheeler, with whom he has two daughters and two sons.

He and Ms Symonds first hooked up together in 2018, a year after Mr Johnson, 55, split from his wife of 25 years Miss Wheeler.