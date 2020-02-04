Boston students hit back at university over coronavirus transparency after student fell ill

Boston students have slammed their university for lacking transparency, after it was unclear to them whether a student suffering from coronavirus had visited the campus.

One student at the University of Massachusetts-Boston has also revealed they are worried about an ‘uptick’ of racism against Asian students.

A student in his 20s was diagnosed with coronavirus after visiting the University’s Health Services center in the Quinn Administration building, located on campus, on Wednesday January 29.

The university initially said he had not attended any activities on campus earlier last week, before clarifying that the student had traveled to campus by car complaining of symptoms and was then isolated. He had recently returned from the outbreak epicentre in Wuhan, China.

As many as 20,671 cases of coronavirus have been reported worldwide alongside 426 deaths from the virus. There are 11 reported cases in the US.

University authorities were alerted to the coronavirus case late in the evening on Friday January 31.

The university informed students and staff on February 1, stating the individual had not been involved in campus activities, but did not say whether the student had been on campus.

An email sent by Interim Chancellor Katherine Newman said that there was a ‘low’ risk of infection for staff and students, but did not reveal if the student had visited campus.

The next day, however, the university announced that the sufferer had visited the campus ‘one time’ at the Quinn Administration Building, near the library and sports ground, with symptoms.

It has since been disinfected and the student has been isolated at home, which is not on the campus. The Department of Public Health said that his ‘few close contacts’ were also been monitored for any sign of symptoms.

Junior computer science major at the university Frank Major, 21, told The Daily Beast that he had been ‘unable to find out if (the infected student) was actually at the school or not’ yesterday.

Sophomore Jordan Toglan, 24, was shocked when she learned yesterday that the student with coronavirus had been on campus.

‘Why wouldn’t they tell us that?’, she said, ‘I figured out that he hadn’t even come to campus, that’s what I understood’.

‘It seems like something you probably shouldn’t not tell people, especially since it’s an international school and there are so many kids going in and out of dorms now.’

A student, who did not want to be named, also said that she thought the coronavirus sufferer hadn’t been on campus as ‘I saw in the email that he didn’t attend classes and he didn’t attend school activities’.

Students are also concerned about an ‘uptick’ of racism against Asians at the international academic institution with more than 12,000 undergraduates.

Freshman Bobby Lovett, 19, told The Daily Beast he was concerned that his Asian friends are ‘being put in this predicament’.

‘They already deal with little bits of racism as it is,’ he said, ‘and it gets more discomforting when people say this stuff’.

Restaurants in Italy and Vietnam have been recorded refusing to serve Chinese customers, while a music school in Rome also asked its East Asian students not to attend due to fears of the virus.

DailyMail.com has contacted Massachusetts-Boston University for comment.