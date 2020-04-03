Boxing Clever: Liam Williams steering clear of the fridge ahead of Demetrius Andrade world-title shot

Liam Williams is closing in on a shot at WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade, but his toughest opponent right now is the fridge with boxing on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic

Liam Williams is facing a fight to stay away from the fridge at the moment – but the break from the ring is only adding to his hunger to be world champion.

The Welsh middleweight is mandatory challenger for WBO title holder Demetrius Andrade.

Both fighters’ teams are currently locked in talks over a deal but it will could end up going to purse bids.

For now, Williams is being patient as he keeps busy back in Wales during the coronavirus lockdown but is champing at the bit to get back to training in Sheffield.

“I’ve been out running and keeping fit,” said Williams. “It’s not easy but we just have to wait which is never good for fighters.

“I’ve been trying to stay out of the fridge as much as possible so I don’t get fat.”

Williams, 27, has been in fine form since his back-to-back defeats by Liam Smith at light-middleweight in 2017.

The Clydach Vale puncher has ditched big booze sessions between camps which he believes cost him in the rematch with Smith.

And he is excelling at middleweight under trainer Dominic Ingle in Sheffield where he now spends his camps.

“I used to put on too much weight between fights,” said Williams.

“I would be out enjoying myself too much.

“But this is a serious business and to be the best you have give it your all.

“It’s a dangerous sport and it’s also a short career if you want to make it to the top.”

Williams has now five fights under Ingle, the son of legendary coach Brendan, including impressive stoppage victory over Alantez Fox to put him in position to face Andrade.

“I needed to make a change after the Smith fight,” said Williams. “I probably should have done it before the second fight to be honest.

“It wasn’t the history of the Ingle Gym that took me there, it had nothing to do with it – I went there because Dom is a very good trainer and I love training in Sheffield.

“But now when you go in the gym you see it’s quite special and you know the history of the place and you want to be part of it.”

Williams and Andrade have clashed on social media as they exchange barbs but the Welshman insists he is not disrespecting the American.

“He’s a two-weight world champion, you cannot disrespect that,” he added.

“But I believe I can beat him and take that world title off of him.”