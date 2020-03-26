Boxing legend Ricky Hatton ‘caught with Babestation on TV’ while in coronavirus isolation

Ricky Hatton posted a video on social media with the Hitman making his loyal following laugh by being ‘caught with Babestation on his TV’

Ricky Hatton left his loyal fans in stitches as he posted a video on social media which appeared to show an adult TV channel on in the background.

Hatton posted a video having been self-isolating with footage showing a scantily clad brunette on the screen behind him.

Beginning the clip without the TV in the background and speaking directly to the camera, Hatton said: “Hi everyone.

“Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton here. Been in isolation now for seven days now. And it really is hard work isn’t it.”

Though it soon became clear that former two-weight world champion Hatton hadn’t been caught out at all and was just trying to put a smile on the faces of his adoring public.

As he turned around with his TV coming into shot, he continued: “But what you’ve got to do, you’ve got to keep positive and keep yourself busy.”

And Hatton added: “Find things to fill your time with, keep knuckling down to it and things will come out good.

“All the best everyone.”

One amused fan simply responded with: “Babestation,” alongside several laughing emojis.

While another put: “You silly sod. I was letting my 8 year old watch”

And a third wrote: “filling your time wisely I see”

With one more commenting: “A mans gotta do what a mans gotta do!”

Hatton has struggled since his retirement from boxing in 2012, battling alcoholism, drug abuse and depression that almost led him to suicide.

The 41-year-old previously said: “I miss it every day. I find it hard going to the big fights.

“The crowd roars. I don’t like it. It upsets me. It depresses me.

“When a big fight comes along, that is when it is hard for me. That’s why you won’t see me at many big fights.

“At the Manchester Arena, when the crowd roars, it cripples me.”