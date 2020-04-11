Boxing news: Anthony Joshua on agent change, Tyson Fury U-turn on Wilder, Canelo admission

Boxing news – Express Sport brings you the latest ongoings in the boxing world, including updates on Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

Boxing news – Anthony Joshua rules out Eddie Hearn departure Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has ruled out parting company with Matchroom Boxing chief Eddie Hearn, insisting it’d be a ‘silly’ decision to part company with the man who has guided him to pinnacle of the sport. “Well for me personally I wouldn’t ditch, but I’m quite a loyal character,” Joshua said during an Instagram Live broadcast. “So the people that have been with me from the start I tend to keep around me. “We evolved our team for the Ruiz II fight, I didn’t just ditch Rob [McCracken].”

“It’s kind that mindset, that the people who’ve brought you along, as soon as you get somewhere it’s like, ‘Oh forget them, I wanna see if the grass is greener.’ “I’d rather plant more seeds with more people. “So I and Eddie will always have a great friendship most importantly, that’s why I kind of looked at partnering with Matchroom. “Because they’re a family-run business and I’m a family man, so we have a friendship and we have something in common there.”

Boxing news – Tyson Fury performs Deontay Wilder U-turn WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury admits the extravagant outfit Deontay Wilder wore in his ring walk may have had a detrimental effect on his performance in their rematch in February. “Although it was a fantastic victory for myself and it was a great fight, it just did seem that Wilder maybe wasn’t himself,” Fury told talkSPORT. “Maybe all the excuses he made, some of them were true. Maybe his legs were sore from the costume, maybe he did have the flu, maybe he did have a broken arm or a bone in his back or whatever.

“I’m not sure because that wasn’t the Deontay Wilder that I prepared for. That wasn’t the animal I put myself through all those hours in training for. “Like I said, it would be one of my easiest fights, and it was. I believe that was one of my easiest fights apart from the early knockovers that I had. “And on this level you don’t usually get that sort of easy victory, with heavyweight champions of the world. “The guy’s been heavyweight champion of the world and made ten title defences, knocked out every single person.”

Boxing news – Callum Smith makes Canelo Alvarez admission WBAs super-middleweight champion Callum Smith insists he has no regrets about missing out on a fight with Canelo Alvarez. During an Instagram Live broadcast, ‘Mundo’ said: “I didn’t get the fight, but no regrets. “We even agreed to a lower (purse) than what they were paying Billy Joe. It became (apparent) we were never getting the fight anyway.”

