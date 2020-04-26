Boxing news: Anthony Joshua talks Deontay Wilder decision, Mike Tyson claim, Brook speaks

20 SHARES Share Tweet

Boxing news – Express Sport brings you the latest ongoings in the boxing world, including updates on Anthony Joshua, Kell Brook and more.

Boxing news – Anthony Joshua discusses decision not to mock Deontay Wilder

Boxing news – Mike Tyson’s old trainer predicts Deontay Wilder fight

Boxing news – Kell Brook discusses pursuit of Amir Khan fight

Boxing news – Anthony Joshua discusses decision not to mock Deontay Wilder Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has revealed he didn’t take aim at Deontay Wilder after seeing him lose to Tyson Fury because he didn’t want to kick him when he was down. “Oh yeah, oh yeah,” Joshua said in an interview with DAZN’s Chris Mannix. “I went into my drawer and pulled out my long list of things to say, I’ve got a lot of things to say about Wilder. “But you don’t knock a man when he’s down, also. And that was at the top of the list. I have to stand by those principles. But for sure, I think me and Wilder, as I say, are cut from a different cloth.

“He’s what we call… it begins with a ‘b’ and ends with a ‘h’. I’m not like that, I’m more of a man. “I don’t really get on the internet talking crap. The only times you’ve seen me talking recklessly is against Dillian Whyte and Jarrell Miller. “Other than that I’m an ambassador of the sport. I’m trying to be clean, representing my sponsorships, represent DAZN properly, I try to stay away from the typical stereotype of a heavyweight boxer. “It’s difficult but I have it in me to fire up and talk recklessly when needed.”

Boxing news – Mike Tyson’s old trainer predicts Deontay Wilder fight Mike Tyson’s former trainer Jeff Fenech has claimed the former undisputed heavyweight champion could knockout Deontay Wilder at the ripe old age of 53. “Boxing’s not the same now. I’d guarantee that if Mike Tyson trained for six weeks, he’d knock Wilder out in a minute,” Fenech told Sporting News. “He would hit them. If these guys are getting knocked out by Tyson Fury – who’s a great fighter, but not a huge puncher – Tyson would kill these guys.

“They’re not on the same level today.” He added: “Mike today, I reckon if he trained he could still beat these guys. “Fury’s got these other skills, but Deontay Wilder’s got a punch and nothing else. If you punch him, it’s over. And Mike don’t miss.” Boxing news – Kell Brook discusses pursuit of Amir Khan fight

Former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook has given up hope of landing a Battle of Britain with Amir Khan. “I’ve given that angle up,” Brook said. “There’s no more I can do. It’s gone past the line now. “I’ve done everything asked of me to make it happen. And still we’re nowhere.”

You don’t knock a man when he’s down

Boxing news – Anthony Joshua discusses decision not to mock Deontay Wilder

Boxing news – Mike Tyson’s old trainer predicts Deontay Wilder fight

Boxing news – Kell Brook discusses pursuit of Amir Khan fight