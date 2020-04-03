Boxing news: Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury agony, Fury vs Wilder 3 date, Dana White talks

Boxing news – Express Sport brings you the latest ongoings in the boxing world, including updates on Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

Boxing news – Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight ruled out 2020 Tyson Fury’s British promoter Frank Warren admits the WBC heavyweight champion’s delayed rematch with Deontay Wilder has scuppered hopes of an end-of-year heavyweight title unification fight with Anthony Joshua. When asked if the delayed Wilder fight means Fury won’t fight again 2020, the Queensbury Promotions chief said: “Exactly. “That will push that back to some time in February if that is the case.”

Warren added: “We need the time to do the Wilder fight justice in terms of promotion, it won’t go on till the autumn. “The problem you have is also the training camps if they can’t do them properly, they can’t get in sparring partners from around the world. “Fighters also need a date to be fully focussed on. They want to be at their peak for a date so they need a date to train towards, we can’t give them any dates. “It is a blow as we would have liked to have got it done in the summer but it is what it is. The whole country is in the same boat, everything has gone on hold.”

Boxing news – Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 fight date A new date for Fury’s trilogy fight with Wilder, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, has been finalised, it has been claimed. According to The Athletic, the pair, 31 and 34 respectively, will renew their rivalry on October 3. It’s been agreed the third instalment of Fury vs Wilder will take place in Las Vegas, although a venue for the bout has not yet been announced.

Boxing news – UFC president Dana White makes boxing admission UFC president Dana White has cast doubt over his venture into the boxing world, insisting the sport is a broken one that may not be salvageable. The UFC chief had hoped to make a splash in the sport later this year but concedes that may no longer be possible. He said: “I hate speaking negatively about the sport of boxing, other than the fact that it’s a mess – we all knows it’s a mess – and that it needs to be fixed, if it can be fixed.

“I told you guys that I would have a press conference last October and announce all these things. “But as I dove into this thing and started to look into the sport of boxing, the economics of boxing, that sport’s a mess. “It’s a mess and it’s in big trouble. I don’t know. I don’t know if it can be fixed.”

