Boy, 11, is shot dead by hunting rifle left pointing towards him

A Russian boy was killed when a loaded gun suddenly fired in a car as he accompanied his father to a partridge shoot.

Kirill Kovalenko, 11, was fatally shot in the car of a family friend by an improperly stored hunting rifle as they made their way to a partridge shoot at Kagalyk village in Stavropol region, Russia.

The hunting rifle had been lain between the front seats of his car with the barrel pointing backwards.

The schoolboy was in the back seat and the loaded gun shot ‘as the car went over a bump’, said reports.

He was in the direct line of fire and suffered serious abdominal injuries.

‘When the men turned around, they noticed that the boy had been shot in the stomach,’ said one report.

‘When the car jolted on a bump the gun fired.

‘The desperate men rushed to hospital and the boy was still alive, but doctors could not save his life. ‘

The father Alexander Kovalenko’s unnamed friend is under investigation by police in the Stavropol region for causing death by negligence.

Telegram crime news channel Plohie Novosti disclosed a distressing law enforcement picture with the boy’s horrific injuries.

The father and his friend were described as keen hunters.

The boy – whose mother Zhanna, 30, was not going to the partridge shoot at Kagalyk village in Stavropol region – was described as keen on sport and good at school.