Boy, 11, ‘paid $40 by grandfather to take morphine pill’ and pee in a cup ‘to pass drugs test’

A boy of 11 was paid $40 by his grandfather to take a morphine pill and then urinate in a cup so he could pass a drugs test, according to court documents.

Police were called to his school in Mesa, near Phoenix, Arizona, after he showed signs of a drug overdose and vomited several times before being rushed to hospital.

The boy told officers his grandfather John Davis wanted to avoid testing positive for marijuana but continue to be prescribed morphine medication, court papers say.

Davis and the boy’s mother Kiralee Arlene Ruck, 29, have both been arrested.

Ruck has been charged with child abuse over claims she refused to take her son to hospital after finding out he’d taken the pill and forced him to go to school instead.

Investigators say the boy told them he’d been taking white pills for his grandfather and urinating in a cup for over a year, for which he was usually paid $20.

He said he was given half a 30mg pink pill instead, thought to be a stronger dose of morphine than the 15mg white pills.

The boy started being sick at home but the court papers say: ‘His grandmother asked the defendant to take the victim to the emergency room and she refused.’

She sent him to bed and even though he was still sick the next morning, she ‘forced him to go to school.

‘She said she did not know what to do and assumed he was getting better if he was vomiting.’

Ruck also told police she knew the pink pills were 30mg doses of morphine because Davis, her stepfather, ‘has overdosed multiple times on the medication and Mesa Fire Department has had to revive him.’

The boy was rushed to hospital after falling ill at Lindbergh Elementary School, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

Davis was arrested on Wednesday and police said they found marijuana and two bottles of morphine on him.

Davis told them the boy stole his medication, according to court paperwork.

He has previous arrests for DUI, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, firing a gun, disorderly conduct, assault and criminal damage, investigators said.

Police officials say that when they interviewed his mother, who also has seven-year-old twins, she said her son had told her about taking the pink pill for his grandfather on Tuesday.

Court documents state Ruck knew the pink pill was morphine because of prior knowledge.

Ruck also admitted giving her son a prescribed Adderall amphetamine pill before he told her about taking the pink morphine tablet, the court papers say.

Police said Ruck’s mother had urged her to take the boy to the doctor but she ignored the advice and made him go to school instead.

Ruck has been released without bail but is forbidden from contacting any of her children cannot live in the same location as the victim.