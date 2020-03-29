Boy, 15, is killed and dozens of people are injured after 5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Croatia

A 15-year-old boy has died and dozens of people have been injured after a 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit Croatia this morning, sparking blazes, cracking buildings and crushing cars under falling slabs of concrete.

People dashed onto the streets of Zagreb, the capital, at 6.23am (5.23am GMT) as their homes were shaken violently by the tremor.

Citizens had been ordered to stay inside due to coronavirus and banned from being in groups numbering more than five people. Croatia has recorded 206 cases of the virus and one death since the outbreak began.

Photographs of the destruction show streets littered with bricks, slabs of concrete and parts of buildings. Chimneys also fell in front of people’s front doors.

Zagreb’s iconic cathedral was also damaged with the top of one of its two spires collapsing. The cathedral was rebuilt after it toppled in the 1880 earthquake.

Croatian media said a 15-year-old died in the city, which is home to some 800,000 people. Officials said there were other injuries, but gave no immediate details.

Inside homes, residents shared photos of belongings falling off shelves, broken bottles and glass.

Power was also cut as the earthquake struck and several fires were reported. Two further tremors were recorded later.

Interior minister Davor Bozinovic told AFP today that citizens needed to ‘keep their distances’ and avoid gathering where possible.

‘We are facing two serious crises’, he said, ‘the earthquake and the epidemic’.

‘There are rules for when there is an earthquake, but when there is an earthquake at the same time when there is a global pandemic, then it’s a much more complex situation.’

The government has appealed for everyone to ‘stay calm’ and ‘keep their distances’ during the crisis.

‘We appeal to the citizens of the city of Zagreb who came out after the earthquake,’ they wrote on Twitter. ‘Hold a space!’

‘We know you are upset, but keep in mind the situation we are all in. Follow the instructions of the city services and relevant institutions, but first of all, once again, space.’

The earthquake struck four miles north of the city at a depth of six miles, according the European Seismological agency.

Tremors were also felt in neighbouring Bosnia, Austria, Hungary and in north-eastern Italy.