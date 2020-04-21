Boy, 5, killed by a stray bullet while filming TikTok videos with his father on their balcony

A five-year-old Houston boy was sitting on the balcony with his father filming TikTok videos together when someone opened fire in the parking lot, and a stray bulllet hit the child in the head.

Jordan Allen Jr was taken off life support on Monday evening after spending a week in the hospital clinging to life.

Police in Houston said Jordan was not the intended target of the drive-by shooting.

The incident took place at 9pm on March 31 in the 8500 block of Richmond Avenue in southwest Houston.

As KTRK reported, Jordan Allen Sr was sitting on the balcony of their second-floor apartment making TikTok videos with his youngest child.

The father said his son Jordan asked him to bring him some juice, so he went inside the apartment for a couple of minutes.

uring that time, someone fired six shots in the parking lot outside the building.

Moments later, Allen heard his son calling for help from the balcony.

‘Everybody ran in the house and the kids’ room in the house, so I ran to the porch, and then I see my son on the ground holding his head asking for my help,’ Allen said.

The man scooped up his mortally wounded child in his arms, flagged down an ambulance and rushed him to Texas Children’s Hospital.

On Monday, the heartbroken father said goodbye to Jordan for the last time before taking him off life support.

‘The happiest child in the world,’ Allen said of his late son. ‘Jordan…. he would bring joy to everybody.’

So far, no arrests have been made in connection to the killing. Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.