Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston: Insider denies claims exes are ‘back in love’

An insider has denied claims Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are back in love following a string of secret dates.

The actor, 56, and his ex-wife, 50 – who were married from 2000 until 2005 – were reported to have rekindled their relationship before their cosy appearance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last week.

However, a source has denied the reports and told MailOnline: ‘There is absolutely no truth to this’.

The former couple caused a stir when they were spotted holding hands and embracing at the star-studded SAGs earlier this month.

Following the fan hysteria, a source close to the Friends actress allegedly claimed she had ‘forgiven’ the screen star, amid speculation that Brad may have been unfaithful to her with Mr and Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie, who he later married in 2014, before divorcing last year.

They claimed to The Mirror: ‘I don’t think she’s ever really stopped loving him, even though he broke her heart when he left her for Angelina Jolie.

‘It has taken a long time but she has forgiven him for everything – forgiveness has been a big part of them moving on.’

An insider close to Brad reportedly added: ‘All he can talk about is Jen. They have reignited their romance and I haven’t seen either of them this happy in years.’

However, a source has shut down any hopes of a reunion between the award-winning thespians to MailOnline.

MailOnline has contacted Brad and Jennfier’s representatives for further comment.

During their widely-reported run-in, Brad gently grabbed Jen’s wrist and she sweetly touched his chest.

Earlier in the evening, as the hunk gave his acceptance speech, the blonde could be seen laughing as he joked about his love life and even being on Tinder.

Minutes afterwards, she won her own SAG for her role in The Morning Show, taking home the Best Actress in a Drama Series prize.

As she delivered her acceptance speech, cameras caught the Ocean’s Twelve star stopping to watch his ex’s big moment backstage.

He was seen grinning as she accepted her award until moments later the pair met up backstage.

After six years off the dating scene, Jennifer began seeing actor Justin Theroux, 48, eventually tying the knot in 2014. But the couple separated in 2017, with Jennifer keeping a single since then.

Brad and Angelina, 44 – dubbed ‘Brangelina’ by the media – also announced their own divorce following a 12-year relationship, which was finalised in 2019.