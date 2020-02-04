Brad Pitt ‘pulled out of attending the BAFTAs in a bid to repair his relationship with son Maddox’

Brad Pitt reportedly pulled out of the BAFTAs in a bid to repair his relationship with his son Maddox, 18.

The screen star, 56, is said to have opted against attending the ceremony at ‘the last minute’ due to ‘family obligations’, with sources claiming he cancelled his UK trip to speak to his son.

Maddox, who Brad shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, has been estranged from the actor since an altercation between the pair took place during a private flight back in 2016.

A source told The Sun: ‘Maddox gave Brad the chance to talk and he dropped ­everything.

‘Being a father is the most important thing in his life and he would do anything to repair their relationship.

‘Maddox has been away at university so when Brad found out he was going to be around and they could have a conversation, he cancelled the UK trip.’

MailOnline has contacted Brad’s representatives for further comment.

Maddox grew apart from his father ever since late 2016, after the pair engaged in an altercation on a private jet to LA.

Although thespian Brad was cleared of any wrongdoing, the alleged incident is said to be responsible for putting a strain on their relationship.

The media personality, who shares kids Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, Vivienne, 11, and Knox, 11, with Angelina, 44, is said to be keen on becoming close with his eldest child in the near future as the teen continues his university education in South Korea.

A source told US Weekly in December: ‘Brad didn’t try to see Maddox. There’s been no contact between them. Brad’s hopeful that as soon as his son gets older, they’ll become close again.’

Last month, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star said he’ll celebrate his successful Hollywood awards season with his children once it’s over.

The actor told ET: ‘Really, it hasn’t been a lot of time to celebrate, you know? It’s like, they call it a season for a reason. So we’ll do that when it’s all said and done, I’m sure.’

In the work department, Brad has been scooping the top prizes during awards season, and was named Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the BAFTAs over the weekend.

With the star absent from the London ceremony, his co-star Margot Robbie read out a speech on his behalf, quipping: ‘He says he is going to name this Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him.’

‘Hey Britain, heard you just became single, welcome to the club,’ read the speech while the funnyman went on to poke fun at Megxit.

Reading Brad’s words from a sheet of paper, Margot, 29, closed the acceptance speech by saying: ‘Oh, and he says that he is going to name this Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him.’

As the audience reacted, the Australian beauty added: ‘His words, not mine.’

When contacted by MailOnline, a representative for Brad declined to comment regarding the star’s absence from the show, however, a source close to the actor revealed to MailOnline that the star was unable to attend the event due to ‘family obligations’.