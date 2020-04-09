Brendan O’Carroll: ‘It makes it difficult for her’ Mrs Brown’s Boys star in wife admission

BRENDAN O’CARROLL – who stars as Agnes Brown on All Round to Mrs Browns – has revealed what his wife Jennifer Gibney finds “daunting” about the show, where the pair interview a series of famous faces.

Mrs Brown’s Boys star Brendan O’Carroll, 64, returned to screens with a new series of All Round to Mrs Browns earlier this month. Ahead of this, the host exclusively told Express.co.uk what his wife Jennifer, 55, finds “daunting” about the show.

Brendan famously dresses up as the nation’s much loved character Agnes Brown, while his wife plays chat show host Cathy Brown. The presenter admitted being in disguise as Agnes makes it easier for him to speak to celebrities, but this isn’t the same situation for his spouse. When asked if he ever gets nervous about interviewing his guests, particularly presenters, he replied: “I’m not so bad because I get to put on a wig and hide behind a disguise. “Jenny however, she’s playing a character, who is playing a talk show host. Carol Kirkwood: BBC Breakfast star hits back as viewers query her move

“That makes it difficult for her, she does find it, not difficult but a bit daunting when you’re doing live shows.” But the presented admitted they haven’t had anything to worry about as guests, so far, have been “generous”. The pair have interviewed the likes of Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and Eamonn Holmes. Reflecting on one particular moment, he added: ”We’re very lucky, Gloria Hunniford was one of the earliest ones we had on and she just set the bar.

“She was like, ‘This is how I’m going to be, I’m going to be a guest and let Jenny go ahead and host the show’.” Brendan brought his alter ego to life in the first series of Mrs Brown’s Boys which aired in 2011. They introduced their show All Round to Mrs Browns in 2017. The actor works alongside his wife and other family members of their family, including their four children.

On what it’s like working with his family, he said: “We’re not the Waltons you know, but it’s great. “It’s not just on TV that we work on together, we work together on tour. “We have our six grandchildren with us, we have two nannies, two babysitters, a tutor, but every single morning, I get to see my grandkids and have a cup of tea. “Jenny has a great way of saying it, it’s nice that they’re there, but what’s even more nice is that they want to be there.”

Brendan went on to joke about a “rule” he’s implied when it comes to putting the scripts and show together. He joked: “Rule one is Brendan is always right and rule two is when Brendan is wrong, refer to rule one.” Tonight, the host will be joined by Spice Girl Mel B, Matt Lucas and Jax Jones.

That makes it difficult for her