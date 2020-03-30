Brexit LIVE: ‘Boris on brink of extending transition’ as coronavirus chaos hits

BORIS JOHNSON could be on the brink of extending the Brexit transition period, a Tory insider has revealed.

A UK Government spokesman insisted the strict deadline set by Boris Johnson is “enshrined in UK law”, but a senior Tory has said the Prime Minister would “of course” be willing to extend the Transition Period if it became necesary. Brexit talks were suspended following the outbreak of coronavirus across the globe, but the Government has said both sides are “fully committed” to the process.

However, the source told the Mirror: “We could still get a deal done in time, but he will extend the transition if he has to. “They have to stick to the tough rhetoric now – just like they did in October – to keep the pressure on the EU. “But if it comes to it, and a deal looks doable were it not for the coronavirus outbreak, then of course they’d delay.” A Cabinet Minister added to the point from the senior Tory official, stating there would always be a “political price to pay” if the transition period was extended, but that the coronavirus provided a “cover” for the situation. It is thought the pandemic could change the way in which Brexit will develop throughout the year.

Labour MP Stephen Kinnock has urged the Government to consider an extention in these exceptional circumstances. He told Dominic Raab: “Rather than trying to fight this war on two fronts, if you like, and stretching government bandwidth to breaking point, surely the time is now coming to request an extension to the transition period and it’s better to do that than to put ideology ahead of the health and safety of the British people.” But before talks were cancelled, former Brexit Secretary Mr Raab insisted: “We’re confident that we can get this done and, actually, I don’t think delaying Brexit negotiations would give anyone the certainty – on either side of the Channel – that they need.”

Boris Johnson has been accused of “putting his head in the sand” over the threat of coronavirus to an orderly Brexit deal. Acting Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said the Prime Minister was wrong to refuse to delay Brexit because of the pandemic. Mr Davey said: “The prime minister has got his head in the sand. “His refusal to guarantee an extension to the Brexit talks is reckless and a dangerous example of putting politics above the needs of the country during the coronavirus crisis.” Michel Barnier has been ordered to wrestle back control of Britain’s fishing waters just days after Boris Johnson was handed major concession ahead of this week’s cancelled trade talks. The Brussels negotiator was forced into making an embarrassing change to his original draft Free Trade Agreement with Britain. European capitals reacted with fury when they were presented with a series of watered down fisheries demands in his initial text. The document has been upgraded to say the UK and EU should look to “uphold clear and stable rules and existing reciprocal conditions on access to waters and resources”. The UK and EU have exchanged draft legal texts on a potential trade deal, this evening. A Government spokeswoman said: “This evening the UK and EU have exchanged draft legal texts. We are sharing ours in confidence as a negotiating document, as part of the ongoing negotiating process. “Teams will now analyse each other’s texts and we expect further conversations between the teams next week. “We will keep under review which documents it is appropriate to publish during the course of negotiations and whether it is useful to make them available more widely.”

The Prime Minister has said there are “no plans” to amend the legislation to extend the Transition Period with the EU. Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union at the end of the year, and Mr Johnson says Britain will either have a mutually beneficial trade agreement or the country will revert to WTO rules. Pound Sterling has plunged to its lowest level since a “flash crash” in October 2016, following concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. Against the dollar, it dropped by 2.5 percent to $1.1744, its lowest level since the Brexit market panic four years ago. European government bonds have fallen sharply, indictating forced selling across financial markets as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. According to traders, fund managers were pressured to return cash to investors, with European government debt not in demand today. Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus and a future Brexit trade agreement are said to be contributing factors. Labour MP Wes Streeting has joined party colleague David Lammy in linking the ongoing coronavirus crisis to demands for the Government to shelve Brexit talks and extend the Transition Period beyond the end of the year. Mr Streeting tweeted a Government statement confirming the delay of the latest round of talks, which also reaffirmed the commitment of “both sides” to the negotiation process. He commented: “This is not a sustainable position.” He subsequently responded to a post by HMRC which referred to the reintroduction of border controls in January 2021, posting: “The idea that businesses should be contending with this in the current crisis exposes the utter stupidity of pretending that the transition period won’t need to be extended.”

Brandon Lewis, Secretary for Northern Ireland, has dismissed ideas of a hard border in the Irish Sea following Britain’s exit from the European Union. Mr Lewis stated the Government will prioritise the Good Friday Agreement and the Belfast Agreement, and is determined to deliver on promises made to the British people. He said: “We are determined to deliver on the agreements that are not only within the Protocol but within the Good Friday Agreement, the Belfast Agreement, so we ensure that there is obviously no border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland and there will be no border between Northern Ireland and Great Britain. “Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom, there will be no hard border in the Irish Sea.” Switzerland has pulled the plug on a May referendum on preserving a relationship with the EU which guarantees the free movement of people. The move came as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which overrode Swiss direct democracy. The proposal was first suggested by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party and was described as the country’s “Brexit moment” Swiss Government officials has urged voters to reject the proposal to end the free-movement accord. A temporary shutdown of European production by car giants BMW and Toyota has led to speculation regarding what the industry will do after Brexit. Coronavirus has slowed production in the UK of cars, however, this may carry over into Brexit after the virus slows. BMW and Toyota join Nissan and Vauxhall in the closing down of factories, leaving Jaguar Land Rover and Honda as the only large car firms operating in the UK. Live updates taken over by Rebekah Evans. Previously Paul Withers. Laura Kuenssberg made a dire Brexit prediction in an unearthed interview that claimed political journalism will never be the same after the EU referendum. The political editor of BBC News argued that even politicians “didn’t really know what to do” after the UK opted to leave the bloc and take back control. She is expected to remain impartial due to her role with the broadcaster on the topics she covers. But in a newly unearthed interview with the Press Gazette, Ms Kuenssberg opened up on the subject of Brexit and how the world had changed.

Addressing Boris Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, DUP MP for North Down Stephen Farry said: “Defeating the coronavirus must be the top, indeed the only priority, for the forseeable future. There’s already huge anxiety across the UK, businesses are facing unprecedented challenge and uncertainty. “So regardless of Leave or Remain, how quickly will the Prime Minister recognise the inevitable and seek at least a one-year extension to the Brexit implementation process?” The Prime Minister replied: “Our priority is to deal with the coronavirus epidemic and the other matter that he mentions has already, as he will know, been legislated for.” Trade talks planned this week between the UK and the EU have been called off due to coronavirus – but do you agree with negotiations being cancelled? Express.co.uk readers can vote in our poll on whether they agree with post-Brexit trade talks being cancelled amid the Covid-19 outbreak. It comes as Boris Johnson’s Europe adviser David Frost and the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier were set to hold discussions today. A UK Government spokesman said on Tuesday they would not “formally be convening negotiating work strands”. But they added that both sides remain “fully committed” to the negotiation process. And they insisted that the December 31 transition period deadline would not be extended, highlighting that it was “enshrined in law”.

Brexit has caused the historic tensions between the UK and France over fisheries to reignite once more – and Paris is warning Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be unable to stop the country’s fishermen from exploring British fishing grounds. The statement was made by France’s Agriculture Minister Didier Guillaume as he maintained there is “no scenario” in which Mr Johnson can keep French fishermen out of UK waters. In July 2019, Mr Guillaume said: “It is possible that with Boris Johnson we will have a hard Brexit. “There is no scenario in which French fishermen should be prevented, could be prevented, would be prevented by Boris Johnson, from fishing in British waters. “There is no reason for it. So I will keep telling Britain that our fishermen must be allowed to keep fishing in its water.” Hundreds of negotiators from the UK and EU were due to meet in London today to begin the second round of talks on a post-Brexit free trade agreement. But the coronavirus outbreak sweeping across Europe has meant those discussions have been postponed. This has led to speculation Boris Johnson will have to extend the transition period beyond his December 31 deadline – something he is refusing to do. Anand Menon, professor of European politics and foreign affairs at King’s College London, told the UK Parliament’s Future Relationship with the EU Committee on Tuesday: “This pandemic means that the case for an extension to the transition becomes much, much stronger. “It makes an already compressed timetable still more compressed.”

David Davis said: “We are aiming towards a comprehensive free trade agreement along the lines promised by Donald Tusk and entrenched in the political declaration. If we achieve that, there is no need for concern.” He added: “The unfortunate Covid-19 events will mean that cross-border traffic will be depressed and customs will be more than able to handle the traffic.” Brussels has been urged to axe Britain from the post-Brexit transition period after Boris Johnson provoked fury through his “inaction” to curb the coronavirus outbreak. The Prime Minister was accused of putting the lives of some 3.2 million European citizens living in the UK at risk after not putting the country into full lockdown. A group of senior Italian MEPs, including a European Parliament vice-president, have penned a letter to the European Commission calling for the bloc to place Britain under “sanctions” until the Government implements more draconian measures to curtail the spread of the deadly virus. “Boris Johnson communicated the decision not to combat coronavirus contagion, awaiting its spread among citizens and their ‘flock immunisation’,” they wrote, in the memo seen by Express.co.uk. “His irresponsible decision does not take into account the claims of the WHO and has been severely contested by the scientific community and in particular by the best known virologists and immunologists internationally, as it exposes thousands of people at risk of life, including many Europeans residing in the United Kingdom. “In addition, British inaction is likely to wipe out the massive virus containment efforts in the Member States in the coming months, exposing the entire EU to a second epidemic wave.”